I am here for the spooky. Halloween is my favorite holiday by far, so needless to say, I go all out. But I don't have a huge decor budget and need to be thrifty, so I love finding Halloween decorations under $10 that are fun and fabulous.

From skulls to witches' hats to garland, there are Halloween decorations at every price point. Honestly, though, who has the time to find all of them? Lucky for you, it just so happens to be my job, and as a formerly broke gothic nightmare, you are in good hands. The trick is that you need to scour the sites and know where to look. Yes, Amazon and Target are going to be your general go-tos, but don't overlook smaller retailers at this time of year. Many of them offer more than what you're thinking. Also, if you're trying to save money, maybe avoid that store that only opens this time of year and only in recently shuttered retail locations? In my experience, they are the most expensive.

This list has everything from sweet to spooky to downright glam, and all for under the low, low price of $10.

1. Pom Pom Garden Halloween Pom Pom Garden Etsy | $9 SEE ON ETSY This handmade pom pom garland is perfect for your door or mantel, although if you have cats or toddlers, I suggest you hang this high enough that they cannot reach them. Ask me how I know.

2. Mini Rolling Pins Mini Wooden Rolling Pins Etsy | $9 SEE ON ETSY How cute would these be in your kitchen or dining room? I love the idea of having them in front of the fruit bowl, resting on a few mini pumpkins.

3. Painted Pumkin Solid Black Pumpkin Target | $8 SEE ON TARGET You can never have too many skulls or pumpkins at Halloween. This is a big one for a little money, and it's totally customizable.

4. Bats 3D Wall Bats Etsy | $7 SEE ON ETSY A pack of ten bats for $7. It's a steal.

5. Concrete Skull Concrete Skull Etsy | $7 SEE ON ETSY Honestly, if I have a concrete skull in my garden, it's staying out all year. It just is.

6. Neon Path Light Neon Pumpkin Path Light Target | $10 SEE ON TARGET What a sweet little light. Be sure to turn it off before trick-or-treat time if you're not passing out candy.

7. This Squirrel, Just Because 7 Inch Brown Squirrel Michaels | $8 SEE ON MICHAELS This squirrel looks like a real jerk. I must have him.

8. Drop Your House Here Wicked Witch Legs Amazon | $9 SEE ON AMAZON I hope it wasn't one of the Sanderson sisters, I love them.

9. Jack O' Lantern Lights Makion 8' String Jack O Lantern Lights Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON 8 feet of lights is nothing to scoff at for $10. Plus, they're just so cute.

10. Cream & Eye Of Newt, Please Witch Coffee House Sign Etsy | $10 SEE ON ETSY Oh look, they've made a sign for my kitchen. How fortuitous.

11. Little Pumpkins Mini 8 pack pumpkins Target | $6 SEE ON TARGET Again, you can never have enough, and there's never too much metallic.

12. Candle Holder Black Metal Tapered Candle Holder Target | $8 SEE ON TARGET Again, I would keep these up all year long with gold or white candles. In the fall, I might make the candles black or purple. (Or rest the little pumpkins on top.)

13. Make Your Doorway Hilariously Spooky Monster Face Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON This is fantastic. It's made from durable, waterproof fabric, and it's hilarious.

14. Nightmare Before Christmas Kit Nightmare Before Christmas Jack O Lantern Kit Target | $10 SEE ON TARGET Put it in a fake pumpkin, a real pumpkin, a random gourd you have around the house, whatever. You need this, because This. Is. Halloween.

15. A Little DIY Saves A Lot Of Dollars Vintage Banner Halloween Etsy | $5 SEE ON AMAZON You print and make this creepy AF banner yourself, but they provide all the instructions. It's so weird and I love it.

16. Gourd Ghoul 30" Pumpkin Ghoul Target | $10 SEE ON TARGET It's pumpkin ghoul. You obviously want a bunch of these. You also want to hang them over your bed while your partner is asleep, and then get back in bed and gently wake them up to scare the crap out of them.

17. Demogorgon DIY Template DIY Demogorgon Template Etsy | $10 SEE ON ETSY My daughter is doing self-guided art, and now she has a project. She's 9, and she's into it.

18. Spooky Gauze Spooky Black Gauze Target | $5 SEE ON TARGET This is not for houses with cats. Again, ask me how I know. But use this stuff literally everywhere to give a creepy, cool vibe. (It also makes for a great table runner for a Halloween tablescape.)

19. Spider Lights Six Foot Long Spider Lights Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON I love how weirdly realistic the shape of these spider lights are. It's creepy and wonderful.

20. Something Cushy Linen Skull Pillow Amazon | $9 SEE ON AMAZON I may or may not have this on my sofa right now. (It's really soft after washing.)

21. Full Goth Glam Lace Mantel Piece Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON This looks like Miss Havisham went fully into the dark side (darker than the rotten cake thing), and she rested her shawl on the mantle to live forever.