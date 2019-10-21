Halloween celebrations are going to look a bit different this year, thanks to COVID-19. While elaborate costume parties and physically handing out candy to trick-or-treaters might not be happening, the spooky holiday is still worth celebrating from the comfort of home. These Halloween-inspired Instant Pot recipes are perfect for a night in with the family after carving a pumpkin, or to serve to a few friends at a socially-distanced get-together in your backyard. Hello, fire pits. Plus, this is a great excuse for me to check my favorite food blogs to bring together one awesome list of recipes for my all-time favorite counter top appliance: the Instant Pot.

Honestly, if you are anything like me, you're constantly looking for new recipes and inspiration. I have a tendency to make the same things over and over again, so if nothing else, the internet reminds me that there are plenty of new yummy and inventive recipes out there worth discovering. And with cooling temperatures finally here, I am all about hearty stews and casseroles.

From a Mexican rice casserole and Balsamic Dijon pot roast to an apple pumpkin pudding for dessert, these Halloween entertaining-inspired Instant Pot recipes are guaranteed crowd pleasers. Small group or not, I'm planning to put each of them into my recipe rotation this fall and winter. In the meantime, Happy Halloween.

1. Broccoli Cheddar & Zucchini Soup from Half Baked Harvest Half Baked Harvest This rich and creamy soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest is an all ages crowd pleaser. By replacing the standard heavy cream with whole milk, it's a pantry-favorite option.

2. Instant Pot White Chicken Chili from Natasha's Kitchen Natasha's Kitchen The Instant Pot is especially good to use for chili and stews, and this white chicken chili recipe from Natasha's Kitchen is no exception. Not to mention, the entire recipe can be made and ready to serve in less than an hour. Because who wants to hang out over a stove when you've got a few friends over?

3. Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup from Good Life Eats Good Life Eats Chicken soup isn't just for when you're sick — it's basically a staple of fall and winter mealtimes. Good Life Eats kicks thing up a notch by adding lemon, orzo, and fresh spinach to her recipe. Delicious!

4. Chicken & Rice from Meatloaf and Melodrama Meatloaf and Melodrama There's nothing basic about this chicken and rice recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama (love this name!) Shredded cheddar cheese makes this extra delicious, and frozen peas give it just enough added texture to have your guests asking for seconds.

5. Beef Stew from Number 2 Pencil Number 2 Pencil Does it get more cold weather appropriate than this beef stew recipe from Number 2 Pencil? This family favorite uses fresh vegetables and potatoes and is ready in under an hour from start to finish.

6. Creamy Baked Ziti from Mel's Kitchen Cafe Mel's Kitchen Cafe Italian grandmas everywhere (and all your guests) will love this baked ziti recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe. I had no idea you could make something like this in the Instant Pot, which is, once again, why searching the Internet can sometimes yield exciting results.

7. Pulled Pork from My Baking Addiction My Baking Addiction Pulled pork sandwiches, like this recipe from My Baking Addition, are a yummy and easy-to-prepare party food. Just set the Instant Pot at one end of the table and a station with buns, slaw and condiments nearby. Who doesn't love a buffet station? It's also an easy to fix dinner before your family heads out for Halloween festivities.

8. Lasagna from Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl Baked lasagna that comes out looking like a cake — I'm intrigued! Princess Pinky Girl features an Instant Pot lasagna recipe that is hearty and delicious, and wins extra points for presentation.

9. Vegetable Thai Red Curry from Making Thyme For Health Making Thyme for Health Making Thyme for Health has created a heart-healthy and cozy vegetable Thai red curry recipe perfect for entertaining, or a quiet night at home by the fire (if you're lucky enough to have one).

10. Low Country Shrimp Boil Cooks with Soul This dish really speaks to my Southern roots. The Low Country shrimp bowl instant pot recipe by Cooks with Soul is a classic one that looks delicious. Simply throw shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and a few other simple ingredients into your Instant Pot and voila! A Southern seafood dinner will be ready in minutes.

11. Balsamic Dijon Pot Roast from Simply Scratch Simply Scratch I almost want to lean into this picture and smell the pot roast, it looks so tasty! This balsamic dijon pot roast recipe from Simply Scratch looks gorgeous prepared on a serving platter, too.

12. Kielbasa & Barbecue Baked Beans from Mom on Time Out Mom on Time Out Looking for an affordable dish that won't leave you hungry? Mom on Time Out's kielbasa and barbecue baked beans recipe will do the trick, and it's super easy to prepare, too.

13. Jamaican Jerk Vegan Tacos from Love & Lemons Love & Lemons I don't want to neglect any vegans out there who may be reading, because there are plenty of Instant Pot recipes to suit your needs as well! This Jamaican jerk vegan tacos recipe from Love & Lemons is so fresh and tasty-looking. Love the combination of mangoes and jalapeños!

14. Autumn Harvest Butternut Squash Soup from Table for Two Table for Two Does it get more fall perfection than an "autumn harvest" butternut squash soup recipe from Table for Two? Pair with a loaf of crusty bread and roasted vegetables and you have one cozy dinner, which also freezes well.

15. Mexican Rice Casserole from Two Peas and Their Pod Two Peas and Their Pod Two Peas and Their Pod has created a Mexican rice casserole that I personally look forward to making this fall. Top with fresh avocado and tortilla chips and you have a delicious "casserole in a bowl" just perfect for your gathering. This is another great, easy one-bowl meal to serve before everyone starts eating up all the candy.