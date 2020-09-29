Halloween has a lot of question marks on it this year, but one thing is for sure: Costumes are still essential even if the only place you and your kids wear them is in your own living room. If you haven't bought your disguise already, H&M's Halloween costumes and shop are here, and there are some real gems — namely a suit inspired by David Pumpkins.

The Halloween shop at H&M has costumes for babies, kids, and adults as well as festive clothes and accessories. There are spooky headbands, masks, big kid capes, baby outfits, and more. Kids can dress up as some of their favorite superheroes, minions, or a scary jack-o-lantern.

As for adults, they can channel their inner Greatest Showman in a circus ringleader costume, pretend to live out their dreams of being an astronaut, or be the reason anyone who sees them gets a sudden craving for pizza. Or, you can basically win Halloween by recreating Tom Hanks' iconic SNL character, David Pumpkins. If you really want to go big, you can also have your partner or kids dress up as the skeleton backup dancers for an epic TikTok video.

There is a costume for everyone at H&M this year, but you should grab one now while they're still in stock because they won't last long. Here are some of the best ones to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. David Pumpkins-Inspired Suit Patterned Suit in Black/Pumpkin Lanterns H&M | $79.99 Available in sizes 28R - 46R See on H&M If it hasn't already been made clear, this single-breasted blazer and suit pants costume is by far this year's stand-out costume. The suit is slim-fitting, so the pants' legs are a little shorter and the jacket is a bit tighter than a traditional suit. It's made from polyester and cotton which means you'll want to follow washing instructions closely, especially so it can be worn several times over because it's just that amazing.

2. Elsa Dress Costume in Light Blue/Frozen H&M | $29.99 Available in two styles and in sizes 2-4Y to 8-10Y See on H&M Kiddos who still can't get enough of Queen Elsa will love this Frozen II-inspired dress that comes complete with an attached cape and shimmery sparkle details. It's made from elastane and polyester, so it should be washed with care. For kids who weren't a fan of Frozen II but still can't stop singing "Let It Go," there's also an option for a dress that more closely matches Elsa's in the first Frozen movie.

3. Zip-Up Animal Suit Costume in Light Orange/Lion H&M | $29.99 Available in Lion, Dinosaur, and Bat varieties, sizes 3-4Y to 8-10Y See on H&M For something that's both warm and easy to get on and off, one of these zip-up, hooded animal onesies is perfect. Your kid can choose between a lion, bat, or dinosaur, all of which have little appliqué details and ribbed sleeve and ankle cuffs. The dinosaur and lion both have attached tails and the bat has wings sewn under the arms.

4. Batwoman Costume Dress in Black/Batman H&M | $29.99 Available in Batwoman, Wonder Woman, and Super Girl and in sizes XS - XL See on H&M Grown ups can fight crime as Batwoman, Super Girl, or Wonder Woman in one of these character dresses with an attached cape. Each dress is designed with a short hemline, a seam around the waist, and a printed graphic to match their superhero's of choice. The attached cape is made from a satin material and has loops at each corner so it can be easily wrapped around the body, because even vigilantes get cold.