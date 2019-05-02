Your summer wardrobe just got so much cuter. H&M's Mommy and Me collection has arrived just in time for Mother's Day, with matching dresses, coordinating separates, and many more perfect pairings. Whether you're styling your next family photoshoot or simply dressing for a chic summer party, you're definitely going to want to check it out ASAP.

The latest offering from H&M, officially called the "You & Me" collection, is all about light neutral colors (think khaki, beige, white, and cream, with pops of green and blue) and breezy materials for summer like linen, jersey, and cotton. Pieces like the palm tree patterned shirt dress ($35) are absolutely perfect for relaxing on vacation, while your little one can rock the matching patterned jumpsuit ($30). The collection is totally on trend, with utilitarian touches like patch pockets and big buttons (button up dresses were huge last spring, according to The Zoe Report, and it looks like they're definitely still in style this year because they seem to be everywhere). There's a mix of pieces that are definitely for fancier occasions, like the embroidered dress ($50), and ones that are comfy and casual enough to lounge in, like the linen blend shorts ($35).

H&M is pretty well known for fashion on a budget, so it's no surprise that You & Me line is affordable. Many of the dresses are in the $30-$40 price range, and you can snag tops for as little as $10. Most of the kids pieces are available in sizes 1 .5 years all the way up to 10 years, making them perfect if you've got children of multiple ages that want to get in on the matching fun. And chances are they will want to — most little kids absolutely love getting the chance to feel grown up for a day.

Linen-blend Jumpsuit $50 H&M SEE ON H&M

Patterned Jumpsuit $30 H&M SEE ON H&M

The collection is available online at hm.com and in select H&M stores. Some pieces are already listed as out of stock, so if you're hoping to style the perfect Mother's Day photo shoot in matching or coordinating outfits, get yours quick before they're gone for good.

If you're not into the neutral tones that dominate this latest line, H&M's previous Mommy & Me collection may be more to your liking. There are cute matching bathing suits, dresses, and tops in bright colors like red, pink, blue and yellow that are just as sweet for summer. There are even some maternity options so you can match your baby bump to your big kids while maintaining your own style and comfort.

While the Mommy and Me lines are heavy on dresses, skirts, rompers, and jumpsuits, H&M has got dads covered, too. There's a Daddy & Me collection featuring matching suits, shirts, socks, and more (take note if you've got any kid-friendly summer weddings coming up, because affordable formal wear for kids isn't easy to find.) No matter which collection you prefer, you're bound to be the most stylish and Instagram-worthy family on the block all summer long.