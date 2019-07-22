The live action The Lion King has brought so much good to the world — new Beyoncé music, a fresh generation of Simba fans, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner's friendship — but you might be the most excited about Hanna Andersson's Lion King collaboration, once you see all the cute pajamas and swim gear in the collection that is.

You might be familiar with Hanna Andersson already, the kid and family fashion brand known for its comfortable and organic clothes that can actually keep up with kids. They've got everything your children could need, from sets for babies to leggings for big kids, and one of the more adorable things they do is matching family pajamas, a fan favorite around the holidays. And now they're expanding the coordinated cuteness with a Lion King collaboration. In the words of a wise scholar, hakuna matata.

The brand just dropped the Disney Lion King collection, inspired by the live action remake of the classic. It includes pajamas for the whole family featuring characters from the film like Simba, Nala, Timon, and Pumba, plus swimsuits for babies and kids and fun accessories, too. (My personal favorite is The Lion King Cotton Cap.) The collection offers a fun way to feed your fam's Lion King mania, which I'm sure has reached epic proportions since the movie came out. You can stock up on swim gear or sleepwear or both; Hanna has you covered. The swimwear caught my eye first.

How cute are these? These Sunblock Shorts feature everyone's favorite trio — Timon, Pumba, and Simba. Your little water baby will be the coolest kid at the pool wearing them, and the trunks are made of a fast drying peached poly weave that can block 97 percent of UVA/UVB rays. Check out the other swimmies in the collection on the Hanna Andersson site, but the pajamas are pretty great too.

Your cub will snooze soundly in this adorable sleeper, thanks to its soft organic cotton. The zip is easy to maneuver for changing time, and it comes in half sizes so you can make sure you get the right size for your little one. Plus, it has ready-to-grow cuffs, so it'll keep the fit.

And for older fans, these long johns come in kids and adult sizes, so you and your pride can match when you watch the movie non-stop once it's available for home viewing. The kid version comes in two colors: peach features Nala, while a green version spotlights Simba.

Your little one will be just as comfortable in either set of PJs, so let them pick the one they want to rock. And they're made of hand-me-down quality material, so they won't fade with wash. Heads up: adult tops and bottoms are sold separately, while these are sold in sets. But wait, there's even more.

This towel can be a pool companion or your little one's favorite thing to put on after bath time. The soft cotton material will keep them cozy and dry, and it's the perfect playtime accessory to make them feel like the most ferocious lion on Pride Rock. The tail is my favorite detail.

This is just a taste of everything the Hanna Disney collab has to offer. You can check out the other items in both the swim and sleep collections on Hanna Andersson, and start planning your Lion King themed family holiday card ASAP. Hey, when matching pajamas come your way, you take advantage.