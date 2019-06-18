The drama in the house sent Hannah to her bring on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette. After the men continued fighting about Luke, Hannah chugged her glass of champagne and finally spoke her mind, which people loved. These Hannah drinking memes on the Bachelorette prove that she's not the only one fed up with all of the guys there — people at home are, too.

Let's be blunt here — the guys on this season of the Bachelorette are super dramatic. They love talking about each other and their drama, instead of talking about Hannah herself. You can understand why Hannah has been so frustrated with them. She told Chris Harrison on Monday night that she wanted just one cocktail party that didn't end in drama or a disaster. But she didn't get that during their cocktail party in Ireland.

During the cocktail party, Garrett asked Hannah if Luke had talked about any of the guys on his one-on-one date, which he had. Hannah was truthful with him about this, but Garrett went and told the other men, too. This resulted in a lot of cursing, arguing, and distraction from the cocktail party, which made Hannah chug her glass of champagne.

More to come...