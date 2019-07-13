Harper Beckham Channels Her Mom Victoria In This Posh Spice Signature Pose

Like mother, like daughter they say. Except, plenty of young girls probably roll their eyes at the thought of resembling their moms — in looks or in personality. Unless that young girl happens to be a former member of one of the most famous girl bands of all time. And it looks like one celebrity kid is totally embracing it. Because recently, Harper Beckham channeled her mom Victoria in this Posh Spice signature pose.

These days, Victoria Beckham, 45, is most commonly associated with the fashion label. Or the fact that she's the wife of former professional soccer player David Beckham — and the mother of their three children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. But before all of this, the world knew her as Posh Spice. She was fierce. Her style was impeccable. And her poses? On fire.

On Friday, July 12, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, that likely took fans back to the late 90s. As ET Online, reported, the Instagram Post featured Harper flashing the band's signature peace sign in front of Spice Girls wallpaper — and specifically, next to images of her mom and Melanie C (AKA, Sporty Spice.) “When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven #girlpower,” Beckham captioned the twinning moment.

Beckham's Instagram followers couldn't get over how much Harper resembled her famous mama in this photo. One person commented, "Literally the first time I’ve seen you in her... wow absolute double!!"

Another Instagram user wrote, "She looks so much like you here, love that face."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "She looks so much like Mummy."

Meanwhile, other fans lamented the fact that Beckham was the only bandmate missing during the recent Spice Girls tour.

One Instagram user begged, "Please be Posh Spice again so Harper can see you on stage at least once."

Another follower wrote, "But still you didn’t show up to any of the concerts."

Yet another person commented, "Missed you at the tour."

As Us Weekly reported, the girls recently reunited for a 13-day tour that performed in Ireland, Wales, England, and Scotland. Although Posh Spice never made an appearance during the tour, she did give a shoutout to her former bandmates via Instagram.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" Beckham captioned a photo of Geri Halliwell, Melanie C., Emma Bunton, and Mel B. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Aside from the photo channeling Posh Spice, Beckham's daughter also has a healthy appreciation for the movie Spice World — which she apparently watched on repeat while vacationing as a family in Indonesia in August 2018. Which likely inspired the bob haircut she got that month, too.

It's adorable to me that Harper Beckham is embracing this part of her mom's life — considering plenty of young girls make it a point to be completely unlike their own mothers. Her passion for all things Posh Spice proves Harper not only looks like her famous mama, but wants to be just like her. But I mean, if your mom was a member of the Spice Girls, wouldn't you?