Harry Potter Fans Are Freaking Out About A Potential Error In The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Trailer

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to premiere on Nov. 16, and on Tuesday, fans got their first look at what to expect from the film. There's plenty to unpack, but some Harry Potter fans are up in arms over what they believe is an error in the Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer — and in the very first scene, no less. The "teaser trailer," which clocks in at nearly two minutes long, opens with a wide shot of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a setting fans are intimately familiar with. The last time we Muggles saw the castle, it was lying in ruins after the Battle of Hogwarts, so it's especially comforting to see it whole again.

The Fantastic Beasts series takes place well before the events of the Harry Potter series — this particular film is set in 1927 — so some things are a little different. Professor Albus Dumbledore was already at Hogwarts by then, but in a different capacity; Harry knew him as headmaster, but during the Fantastic Beasts days, he's a Transfiguration instructor. Curiously, he's shown in the trailer occupying the dungeon room that Harry Potter fans know as the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, but that's not what's gotten fans riled up.

Did you spot it? That appears to be Torquil Travers (Derek Riddell), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), and Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) apparating onto the bridge leading into Hogwarts. Apparating, if you're new to the Wizarding World, is a means of magical transportation wherein a witch or wizard can teleport to a nearby location that they're familiar with, simply by visualizing where they want to go. The problem is that it's very well known, and repeated several times throughout the series, that it's impossible to apparate within Hogwarts grounds.

But is that really the hard and fast rule that Hermione makes it out to be? In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, sixth-year students were given apparition lessons in the Great Hall, and the Ministry of Magic employee who instructed them explained that Dumbledore has temporarily lifted the charm that normally prevents it.

In the movie adaptation of the same book, Dumbledore and Harry apparate from the Astronomy Tower, which the former explains he's able to do because he's headmaster.

It's unclear just when that protective charm was first put into place. According to Pottermore, while it's well-known that Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff, and Salazar Slytherin founded Hogwarts sometime in the 10th Century, "much about the design and construction of Hogwarts remains a mystery. Did the founders implement the Anti-Disapparition Jinx?"

But even if the charm wasn't in place from the very beginning, it's unlikely that the events of Fantastic Beasts were the cause.

Additional writing on Pottermore states that "the evidence of early woodcuts and engravings" shows that historically, Hogwarts students utilized many different means of transportation to and from school. Once the International Statute of Secrecy was imposed in 1692, the Hogsmeade Express was put into service.

However, the article further notes, attempts to Apparate were unsuccessful, because "the castle and grounds have always been protected with Anti-Apparition Charms."

Perhaps the positions of Travers, Scamander, and Lestrange will help explain why they're apparently exempt from the rule. Scamander is an Auror with the Ministry of Magic, tasked with hunting down Grindelwald, but it's unclear what roles Travers and Lestrange play in that mission.

What is known is that Travers is a Pureblood, and likely an ancestor of one of Voldemort's most prominent acolytes, and Lestrange is the financée of Theseus Scamander, Newt's brother.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

But until fans see the whole movie, from beginning to end, there's no use complaining about a scene that might not actually be a mistake, after all. Remember that we're all seeing it out of context, and just try to focus on the fact that in a few months, we'll have a new Harry Potter movie with a young, hot Dumbledore, and that's definitely something to celebrate.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.