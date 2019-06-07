If you're a fan of Netflix's Stranger Things, then there's a pretty solid chance you'll love Hasbro's new Stranger Things games, a nostalgic homage to everything 80s. The best part? The games were released back in April, meaning you can snag them before the show returns for Season 3 on July 4. Talk about a bodacious way to prep for the upcoming premiere.

Almost one year ago, Netflix released the first teaser for Season 3 of Stranger Things. The curious trailer was a faux advertisement for a new mall in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, a shopping center full of now extinct businesses.

"A growing patriotic community and a shining example of the American dream. Today Hawkins is taking another step into the future with the brand new Starcourt Mall," a voice in the promo says, according to Yahoo. "Families, friends, and, of course, teenagers can come together to shop, hang out, dine and enjoy. With retail options for every member of the family, including The Gap, Waldenbooks and Sam Goody, Starcourt Mall has it all."

It doesn't get more 80s than a mall, especially since some establishments way back when boasted arcades, a quintessential fixture of this decade. Possibly inspired by these themes, the folks at Hasbro, an American worldwide toy and board game company, decided to create a handheld electronic "Stranger Things Palace Arcade" game, a trivial pursuit "Netflix's Stranger Things Back to the 80's" game, and a "Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons" starter set game.

The handheld arcade game, that's decorated with characters from the show, is especially cool because it includes 20 games from the 80s, like Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, and Galaxian, to name a few hits.

Photo Courtesy of Hasbro

Next up is the Dungeons and Dragons starter set, that is great for "new as well as seasoned players to experience the D&D adventure," according to a press release.

As fans of the show already know, Dungeons and Dragons is a personal favorite of Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin.

"Pick your character — will you be Will the Wise or Dustin the Dwarf? Get your fireballs ready as you investigate the mysterious castle and battle the ferocious Demogorgon. Prepare for just about anything, because the game just got stranger," the product's description states, according to Amazon.

Photo Courtesy of Hasbro

Last but not least is the trivial pursuit game, a product that "features 1500 trivia questions from 6 categories: Movies; TV; Music; Famous People and Events; Trends, Tech and Fun; and STRANGER THINGS," according to a press release.

But wait — that's not all. "The party game also includes Portal Spaces; land on one and you have to flip a section of the board over and send all players to the Upside Down where you can lose wedges," the game description continues. "The first player to collect 6 wedges wins."

Photo Courtesy of Hasbro

Yep, it's clear the guys at Hasbro put a lot of thought into these Stranger Things games. And if you want to take part in the 80s-inspired fun, you can buy them directly from Hasbro's website before Season 3 drops on July 4.