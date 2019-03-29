I live for all things M&M'S. I usually have a dish of them at my house, thanks to a tradition started by a beloved aunt. Every time my family is anywhere near Midtown, Manhattan, we stop at the M&M'S store and see what's new. We try all of the featured flavors, (coconut was meh, jalapeño peanut was boss AF), and my kids even have M&M'S pajamas. So when I heard about the new chocolate Hazelnut Spread M&M'S, I immediately got super excited and needed to find out how to get my hands on some.

These new M&M'S won't hit stores until April, but this Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall in New York City, M&M'S fans will have the chance to try the new chocolate hazelnut spread filled M&M'S before they hit the market. They're also hitting social media. Fans who post about their M&M'S obsession on Twitter using the hashtags #gohazelnutty, #MMSfirsttaste, and #sweepstakes will be entered in a contest to win an exclusive package of the new product delivered to their house within hours of completion of the contest. Time to bust out your best M&M'S witticisms, y'all, it's literal crunch time.

Courtesy Cat Bowen

I love chocolate hazelnut spread in any form. Known as gianduja in Italy, it is a staple in my home. I usually have a few different jars from a few different countries, all serving their own purpose. I've also been known to make my own version when I'm feeling particularly energetic. The combination of flavors lends itself toward any number of pastry or desserts. It's perfect on toast at breakfast, spread on apple slices at lunch, and folded into ice cream for dessert. It makes wicked hot cocoa and an even better cocktail. In short, it's the perfect treat for any time.

I don't know why it took M&M'S so long to jump on the hazelnut spread train, but I'm glad they have. They're so intuitive with flavors, this one is sure to be a massive hit. If it's as good as I anticipate that it will be, it will no doubt sell out quickly. Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director of M&M'S clued us all in via a press release as to their decision to bring this flavor to the market. "Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that's all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for," she said.

The best part of the entire press release is where they wrote, "The product will become a permanent addition to the M&M'S Brand's iconic line-up as the second new soft center innovation after M&M'S Caramel, which launched in 2017." That means we can look forward to this delicious new chocolate Hazelnut Spread M&M'S filling jars and candy dishes for years to come.

Personally, I love all the different M&M'S and their fillings. My current favorite is the dark chocolate covered peanut M&M'S, even though they're nearly impossible to find around me. My husband is partial to crispy M&M'S, which seemed to have disappeared some time ago. But, miracle of miracles, they're back, according to the makers.

I think it's highly likely that I'm just going to fully rattlesnake swallow these M&M'S as soon as I get a bag. I'm just going to unhinge my jaw, tip my head back, and go to town. I already know I'll love them that much. And I don't think I'll be the only person ready to do so. So if you can't wait to try these bad boys, warm up those Twitter fingers and get to posting.