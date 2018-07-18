The incomparable Shark Week is coming, and for it’s 30-year anniversary, the Discovery Channel is bringing a ton of celebrities to help celebrate these amazing animals. From TV stars to superstar athletes, here are all the guest stars who will be appearing on Shark Week, because you’re not going to want to miss out on any of the “jawsome” action.

With 30 years of Shark Week under its belt, the Discovery Channel has produced some of the most informative and exciting shark specials on TV, along with accumulating hours and hours of footage of these mesmerizing creatures. In a press release, the network revealed that this year Shark Week would feature “the most hours of shark programming ever” and bring fans “over twenty hours of celebrity surprises and jaws-dropping shark stories.”

Along with some of the older content, from July 22 through July 29, the Discovery Channel will air 22 brand new shark specials, featuring the world’s leading shark experts, divers, and photographers. Some of the biggest names in sports and television will be joining them on their journeys into the ocean. If you can't wait to watch superstars interact with sharks then check out the celebs who will be making a Shark Week appearance.

1 Bear Vs Shark Giphy The celebrity line-up begins with Bear Vs Shark, featuring adventure seeker Bear Grylls. You’ve seen him do everything from jumping off cliffs to killing snakes with his teeth, but now you’ll get to see him push his limits with some of the most powerful and dangerous sharks in the ocean. Bear Vs Shark airs on Sunday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

2 Shaq Does Shark Week Giphy You’ve seen Shaquille O'Neal do basketball, movies, and TV, but you’ve never seen him do this. In Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaq will try to overcome his fears and train to dive with the sharks in the Bahamas, with the help of comedian and ex-marine Rob Riggle. Just the thought of the two training together is hilarious, so it will be exciting to see how the dive pans out. Shaq Does Shark Week airs Sunday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

3 Ronda Rousey Uncaged Giphy Ronda Rousey is tough in the ring, but can the UFC champion and Olympian stand her ground when she comes face-to-face with a Mako shark? In Ronda Rousey Uncaged, she’s stepping out of the cage for an exhilarating, underwater showdown with the help of former Navy diver and shark attack survivor, Paul De Gelder. Ronda Rousey Uncaged airs Sunday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

4 Monster Tag Giphy In Monster Tag, superstar athletes Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, and Rob Gronkowski will get together with leading shark scientists to help save and conserve the shark population. By using the latest technology to tag and monitor the sharks, they will learn about the sharks feeding, mating, and living conditions, and analyze information that could help save the species. Monster Tag airs Monday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

5 Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy Giphy Guy Fieri is a world renowned chef and foodie, and on Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, he joins his son in the Bahamas to discover the local cuisine and figure out what makes the Carribean oceans a perfect feeding ground for so many species of sharks. Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy airs Tuesday, July 24 at 8 p.m ET.

6 Shark Tank Meets Shark Week Giphy Sure it’s fun to watch the cast of Shark Tank skim the water when it comes to new business ventures, but in Shark Tank Meets Shark Week, you’ll see the whole team competing to get a $50,000 donation for the shark-centric non-profit they are paired with. Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec will set out to discover the issues sharks are facing, and pitch each other as to why their non-profit deserves the investment. Shark Tank Meets Shark Week airs Wednesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET.