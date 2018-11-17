The holiday season is already here (I know), and there are so many ways to celebrate. Personally, I like to cozy up on the couch and get my hygge on with some feel-good holiday romantic movies. Luckily, a bunch of new Lifetime holiday movies are playing this season, as part of the "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" series, and now seems like the perfect time to get acquainted with them all.

For the 2018 holiday season, Lifetime will be airing 14 new original movies. And yes, I will be taking you through all of them, so that you can be prepared for the onslaught of new Christmas content this winter.

Kicking off the "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" series is a special called It's A Wonderful Lifetime Christmas Movie Preview Special, starring is Melissa Joan Hart. Hart will show previews of the 14 new original films with viewers. In the special, the host of Lifetime's Christmas Past, Present, and Future, will visit Hart to teach her about this year's new movies. Sounds a little hokey, but it still may be worth tuning into the special, which will air on Lifetime on Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET.

So without further ado, here are the new Christmas movies playing on Lifetime this year, according to Lifetime's website.

Lifetime on YouTube

1 My Christmas Inn Lifetime on YouTube Tia Mowry-Hardict stars in My Christmas Inn as an advertising executive. When she unexpectedly inherits an Alaska inn from her aunt, her whole world turns upside down. Airing Wednesday, Nov. 21. at 8 p.m. ET.

2 The Christmas Contract Lifetime on YouTube If you were a One Tree Hill fan back in the day, you'll love The Christmas Contract. The movie stars One Tree Hill alums Hilarie Burton, Hunter Burke, Danneel Ackles, and Robert Buckley. Honestly, I feel like that's all you need to know, right? Airing Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. And stick around after The Christmas Contract for 'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion. The four actors from The Christmas Contract as well as actor Stephen Colletti of Hometown Christmas will come together for a One Tree Hill reunion — with a couple surprise guests expected to make appearances.

3 Poinsettias For Christmas Lifetime on YouTube In Poinsettias for Christmas, a young woman returns home and winds up falling in love with a botanist while working on her family's poinsetta farm. Expect a lot of floral wordplay. Airing Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

4 Every Day Is Christmas Lifetime Starring Toni Braxton, Every Day is Christmas is about a powerful businesswoman and Christmas skeptic who winds up finally changing her ways during the holiday season. Airing Saturday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

5 Jingle Belle Lifetime on YouTube Jingle Belle stars Tatyana Ali (Ashley from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Tempestt Bledsoe, and Keisha Knight Pulliam (Vanessa and Rudy from The Cosby Show, respectively). The movie is about a woman forced to write a Christmas song with her ex-boyfriend. Airing Sunday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

6 A Very Nutty Christmas Lifetime Get ready for some more Melissa Joan Hart! In A Very Nutty Christmas, the wooden nutcracker, Hart's character, a baker, accidentally makes a wooden nutcracker come to life. Yes, they fall in love. No, I do not know if he has all his human parts. Airing Friday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

7 A Twist Of Christmas Lifetime Starring Vanessa Lachey, A Twist of Christmas is about two single parents whose children accidentally swap toys. Somehow, this is going to ruin their Christmases, so they wind up banding together to save the holiday for each other — and sparks fly in the process. Airing Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

8 The Christmas Pact Lifetime Starring Kyla Pratt from The Proud Family and the Dr. Dolittle series, The Christmas Pact is about two best friends who suddenly experience romantic chemistry with each other during the Christmas season. Airing Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

9 Christmas Lost And Found Lifetime Christmas Lost And Found tells the story of a businesswoman named Whitney visiting her grandmother in Chicago for Christmas. When Whitney accidentally throws away the box of family Christmas ornaments that her grandmother gave her, she is sent on a scavenger hunt to find them all — and learn a few lessons along the way. Airing Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

10 Santa's Boots Lifetime Starring Broadway actress Megan Hilty, Santa's Boots is a Christmas-themed take on Cinderella. Holly returns home for Christmas, and pitches in at her family's struggling department store by playing a Christmas elf. Her and the store's Santa hit it off, but he soon disappears, leaving only one of his boots behind. Airing Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

11 A Christmas In Tennessee Lifetime on YouTube A Christmas in Tennessee is about three generations of women who run a bakery in their small Tennessee town together. When a real estate developer infiltrates, hoping to buy the town to build a resort, the only person who can save them just might be Santa Claus. Airing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

12 Christmas Around The Corner Lifetime In Christmas Around the Corner, a businesswoman from New York tries to get away from it all and have a quiet solo Christmas in Vermont. However, when a flood cancels the town's Christmas celebrations, she decides to pitch in and help. Airing Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

13 Christmas Pen Pals Safooa Meg on YouTube Hannah returns home for the holidays after a breakup to work on the dating app she created. While home, she winds up signing up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service. I have a sneaking suspicion that Christmas Pen Pals will turn into You've Got Mail, and her pen pal will turn out to be her ex. Airing Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.