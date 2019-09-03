The school year at Thomas's Battersea — AKA the primary school of your dreams — starts on Thursday and is set to have a special new member: Princess Charlotte. As the little princess joins her big bro on campus, she is set to learn a lot! Here's everything Princess Charlotte will study in school this year.

Princess Charlotte will be turning her adorable little wave on a whole new group of peers this week. As she starts her first year — known as the "Reception" year at Thomas's Battersea school in London, Charlotte will be taking on a much wider variety of subjects than she did in nursery school, People reported. Her new school will offer her the chance to learn drama, art, and French. Additionally, classes such as ballet, music, computing, math, reading and more fall under the Early Years curriculum on the school's official website. Wow, talk about a broad scope!

The first year at Thomas's Battersea is all about growth, the website explains. “In the Reception year children will play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” Harper's Bazaar reported.

A source close to the family reportedly told People that Charlotte “can’t wait to be with George at big school” and “is so excited about it all.” George has been attending the prestigious private school for two years now and is reportedly ready to show Charlotte around. “They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” the source told People. “Playdates [outside of family] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

George isn't the only family member that Charlotte will have to "lean on" for that first day; Us Weekly reported that her parents will be there to drop her off that morning. “Princess Charlotte will be attending Thomas’s Battersea starting next Thursday, September 5th," and official statement from Kensington Palace reads. "And Kate and William will be by her side for her first day of school. There will be unofficial school portraits from Charlotte and George’s first day.” I, for one, will be anxiously awaiting those sweet back-to-school snapshots.

The coming years at Thomas's Battersea are only the beginning of George and Charlotte's extensive education, as Town & Country reported. The siblings are going through "Pre Prep," the school that they will attend for three years from "reception" (think, kindergarten). From there, they will begin prep school. In the mean time, they will be learning all kinds of exciting, new things to prepare them for a life of learning.

But Charlotte is coming in to Pre Prep with a pretty vast education as it is. Aside from everything that she learned at nursery school — which included poetry and pottery classes, along with reading and writing, according to Express — she has also already picked up a second language.

Thanks to time spent with her Spanish nanny, Maria Turrion Borralo, Charlotte is already bilingual in English and Spanish, according to the Independent. She can hold entire conversations, as can Prince George. After reports of the royals chatting en Español began circulating, Princess Kate confirmed their language skills, the Independent reported.

Princess Charlotte has lots of learning to look forward to this year, and fans of the Royal Family can look forward to something as well: those first day of school family photos that never disappoint.