Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are totally in love... and they don't care who knows it. Stormi Webster's parents have been open about their relationship since the beginning (save for, you know, the pregnancy that was kept under wraps for 9 months) by documenting everything from nights out to matching tattoos on their social media accounts, and now, of course, life with their newborn daughter. While there's tons the world is still learning about little Stormi, here's everything we know about Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott: the good, the bad, and the goal-worthy.

The couple started dating in April 2017, InStyle reported, weeks after Travis was seen attending Kendall Jenner's birthday party and then Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 show. Presumably, the pair met as Travis was spending time with numerous members of her family. Just two months later, Kylie was already expecting Stormi (she delivered her daughter on Feb. 1, 2018, after months of heavy speculation that she was, indeed, pregnant). In the time between a lot went down, and like any relationship there have been challenging moments happening alongside the totally blissful ones. Here is everything we know about Travis and Kylie's relationship, because it's not just the Kardashians that the world has to keep up with anymore.

1 They Love To Go To Concerts & Music Festivals Together kyliejenner on Instagram Given that Travis is a musician himself, this one doesn't really come as a huge surprise. Rumors that the two were an item started circulating when they were seen cozying up at Coachella last year, as POPSUGAR reported. They returned this year, but with no baby in tow (an issue over which Kylie was unfairly judged, TBH).

2 Stormi Changed Their Lives For The Better kyliejenner on Instagram Kylie gave birth to their first daughter together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. The couple is still adjusting to being new parents, and a source told People that their relationship is better than ever: “Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger," they said. "Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better... She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

3 They Have Matching Butterfly Tattoos The Daily Mail reported that after Stormi was born, Travis and Kylie got matching tiny ankle tattoos of a butterfly. The significance of the insect isn't super clear, though it is obvious that there's some kind of connection there (one of Travis' biggest hits is "Butterfly Effect," after all).

4 They Aren't Afraid Of PDA kyliejenner on Instagram Travis and Kylie are very much together, and they aren't afraid to show the world just how much so. Elle reported that the pair stepped out in New York on Wednesday (they were in town for the Met Gala) and were getting cozy while shopping together.

5 They Aren't Here For Drama kyliejenner on Instagram TMZ reported that Kylie was quick to shut down recent rumors that her bodyguard was actually Stormi's dad, saying they had "no basis in truth." Unfortunately, this is not the first time Stormi's paternity has come into question, as others have speculated that Kylie's ex, Tyga, might actually be the father. (Seriously though, can everyone just leave her alone?) TMZ also reported that Tyga shut that theory down by saying: "I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families."

6 They Celebrate Birthdays At Six Flags People reported that last month, Kylie rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in L.A. to celebrate Travis' 26th birthday. “Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” the magazine reported she wrote on her Instagram story. “They’ve never been.”

7 They Announced The Birth Of Stormi With A Homemade Docu-Style Movie Kylie Jenner on YouTube After Stormi was born and the couple was finally ready to share the news with the world, they did so by releasing a video of footage they captured while out of the spotlight for 9 months. "I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," Kylie wrote on Instagram for the big reveal. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."