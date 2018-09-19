Here's How Likely Your Baby Is To Sleep Through The Night, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

If you're a parent, chances are you're acutely aware that having a baby means you're going to be losing sleep for the foreseeable future. And if you're a soon-to-be parent, you're probably wondering if there's any way to predict just how crappy a sleeper your baby will be. I mean, is there a legitimate reason why my friend's baby slept through the night seemingly right away, while my kindergartener still wakes up at all hours of the night? Can astrology predict our babies' ability to achieve the holy grail of baby life and sleep through the night?

To find out, I consulted a few astrology websites to see if the stars were right about my little ones' sleeping abilities. And guys, no one was more surprised than me to learn that they were pretty spot. My oldest is a Gemini, which means that she has a dual personality (she does). It also means that, as a baby, her sleep schedule was erratic at best. One night she would sleep through the night, and the next she'd be up every few hours. My middle child is a Scorpio, through and through — calm, intense, and completely attached to his mama. He could only sleep through the night when he was touching me, so I spent more than a few nights dangling my arm into the co-sleeper next to the bed, trying to calm him while getting some rest myself. Then, there is my youngest — an Aquarius. According to Astrospeak, people born under this sign are by far the worst sleepers of the Zodiac, often only sleeping for a couple of hours a night. This, too, is pretty spot on.

If you’re expecting a baby, you might want to read on to find out just how much sleep you're likely to miss out on, based on your babies astrological sign. It can't hurt, and it just might give you insight into your baby's future sleeping skills.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) According to Astrospeak, Capricorns are the disciplined planners of the astrological world, so they'll sleep as a duty and not for pleasure. In case you were wondering, I am not a Capricorn. So, the key to helping your Capricorn baby sleep is to set a routine and stick to it. If they know what to expect, they'll sleep like it's their job.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy My youngest was born under the sign of Aquarius. According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, that means he is social, sweet, and always on the move (which is all true, by the way). It also means that he is a crappy sleeper, precisely because he literally never stops moving. He's always tossing, turning, rolling, and, if I'm next to him, kicking me in the head. He also, unfortunately, tends to only sleep for a couple of hours at a time before he thinks it's time for a dance party.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Pisces-born people absolutely love sleep. They need it to function, escape, recharge, and soothe their inner-introvert. So, yeah, if you have a Pisces baby you'll probably end up worrying about your baby sleeping *too* much.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy According to Astrospeak, Aries-born people are very high energy. Unfortunately for parents, this can also mean they have a tendency to be super crappy sleepers, and are probably not going to sleep through the night anytime soon... if at all.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) According to Astrology Zodiac signs, Taurus babies can be stubborn like the bull that represents their sign. On the plus side, they are actually pretty awesome sleepers — under the right conditions, that is. They key, it seems, is soft pajamas, dim lighting, and the right room temperature.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis are curious and chatty. They also hate being alone or confined, and are way too flighty to follow a routine. So, yeah, they suck at sleeping through the night.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As a Cancer myself I am sorry to report that, in my experience, Cancers aren't great at the whole sleeping thing. Astrospeak confirms Cancer's natural tendency to overthink things, which will undoubtably keep us up at night.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, those born under the sign of the lazy lion love to relax and snuggle up. So it's no surprise that they are great sleepers, which bodes well for the parents of little Leos.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Like other earth signs, Virgos are super routine-oriented. As long as you stick to your plan, your Virgo shouldn't have a problem sleeping through the night.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrospeak, Libras tend to be balanced in all things, like the scale that represents their sign suggests. And lucky for parents of Libra-born babies, that includes sleep. They will likely figure out how to sleep through the night relatively early. Parents shouldn't allow their Libra babies not get over-tired, though, as they need sleep to function well.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) My oldest son is a Scorpio, which means he's calm but pretty intense. For him this meant a tendency to only sleep when touching me, and to generally be kind of a night owl.