Here’s How Much Your Old Polly Pocket Toys Are Worth Now

Real talk: I love Polly Pocket. As a kid, I carried my Polly Pocket around everywhere. Honestly, though, what kid didn't? Polly Pockets were all the rage back in the 1980s and 1990s. Unfortunately, I didn't keep any of them, and if I have some stray ones, they are packed away somewhere in the basement of my mom's house. And that's a big problem, because you can apparently make bank off of the miniature toy doll now. Seriously. Turns out, your old Polly Pocket play sets are worth around the same amount you'd spend on one month's rent for a studio in South Brooklyn.

In the United Kingdom, Polly Pockets are going for as much as £1421 on eBay, with others selling for around £700, according to The Sun. In U.S. dollars, that's as high as $1926 and as low as $950. And yes, you read right: People in the United Kingdom are selling vintage Polly Pocket toys — again, those less-than-an-inch dolls you shoved in your jacket before heading to school — for hundreds to thousands of dollars. Peruse the U.S. eBay site, and you'll find similar price tags. I am not going to lie: I find this development pretty wild.

Why? Because they're Polly Pockets! You didn't have to shell out much to buy a Polly Pocket in the '80s and '90s, so it's pretty weird knowing that someone will make more than $1900 on one set. And it's not as if the Polly Pocket line has disappeared completely; Mattel, the multinational toy maker that made the U.S. version of Polly Pocket, hosts a website dedicated to the tiny doll and her friends. There's a Polly Pocket YouTube channel. And the new iteration of the toy line is available for sale in some stores.

OK, sure, I get it. It's not the original Polly Pocket. So, in that way, it makes sense that collectors would drop thousands on a vintage play set. The Polly Pocket set that sold for £1421.29 on eBay in the United Kingdom included the Alice in Wonderland and Little Mermaid editions from 1996, according to The Sun. The items, manufactured by Bluebird Dolls Toys in the U.K., were sol in their original packaging and in mint condition.

Looking to collect some of your own? Well, you can find a ton of Polly Pocket limited editions on eBay. In the United Kingdom, someone is selling a Peter Pan play set for £1,044 — or $1416 in U.S. dollars — according to The Debrief. Collectors in the United States aren't aiming that high, though; the most expensive Polly Pocket set on the American eBay site is a jewel magic ball set from 1996 selling for $800.

But old school Polly Pockets aren't the only vintage toys with hefty price tags. Two years ago, a collector was selling a limited edition Princess Diana Beanie Baby from toy maker Ty for $325,000, according to Complex.

