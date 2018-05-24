Here's How You Can Spend A Weekend In NYC With Mindy Kaling & Kate Hudson

If you're in desperate need of a weekend outing, I have good news for you. On the weekend of June 9 and 10, POPSUGAR Play/Ground is taking over PIer 94 in New York City to deliver two full days of fashion, fitness, beauty, living, culture and music. Does that sound perfect to you? Of course it does, so now lets get to the even more exciting news: POPSUGAR Play/Ground's full lineup!

The interactive weekend is going to be star-studded, to say the least. Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, and Yara Shahidi are just a few of the incredible women who are rounding out the two-day festival. Makeup gurus Huda Kattan and Charlotte Tilbury will also be in attendance, as well as the co-founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington. You'll get serious facetime with all of these amazing females, too, thanks to the panels, workouts, performances and more. So exciting!

This weekend full of fun events is something you and your closest friends aren't going to want to miss, so you're going to need tickets to attend. You can get individual day passes for $70 each, or you can spend $99 for a full weekend pass. Oh, and there's a 15 percent discount available a la the below Instagram. You're welcome!

Play/Ground is going to be quite the experience, with a handful of conversation panels scheduled over the course of two days. Kate Hudson will be present for Redefining the Pursuit of Happiness, while Tiffany Haddish will definitely have us cracking up at The Last Laugh. Speaking of laughs, Mindy Kaling will be hosting the Smart Girls panel on Saturday morning, which is likely to be both funny and inspiring.

The positivity and celebration of women everywhere will only continue from there! Heart Talk with Cleo Wade takes place on Sunday, followed shortly after by Digital Detox by the one and only Arianna Huffington. As for performances, Tinashe will be closing out Saturday's events while AlunaGeorge will wrap up Sunday. Be sure you show up ready to get your groove on!

If talks aren't your thing, pack your yoga bag and prepare for enlightenment. Fitness superstar, Kayla Itsines, is hosting a full workout on both Saturday and Sunday morning. If you're into a more intense fitness regime, Sadie Lincoln will be hosting a Barre3 event on Saturday afternoon. That same day, Simone de la Rue will host one of her famous Body By Simone Workouts.

But, it's not all talks and workouts at Play/Ground. There's going to be an Instagram-worthy bazaar for you to get your shop on!

Below is the full lineup by day and stage below. Hope to see you there!

Saturday June 9, 2018

Main Stage

10:00am – DJ Nikki Pennie *VIP Only*

11:00am – Kayla Itsines Workout

12:15pm – Smart Girls Win With Mindy Kaling

1:15pm – Power Your Happy

Panelists: Kayla Itsines, Katie Stevens (Actress, The Bold Type), Martha Hunt (Model)

2:15pm – The Power of Beauty with Charlotte Tilbury

Moderator: Lisa Sugar

3:00pm – Redefining the Pursuit of Happiness with Kate Hudson

4:00pm – Passion to Action with Yara Shadidi

Moderator: Cori Murray

6:00pm – Tinashe Performance

Small Stage

10:00am – Kayla Itsines Meet-and-Greet *VIP Only*

11:00am – View From the Top

Panelists: Ukwono Ojo (SVP of Covergirl), Rebecca Minkoff (Designer)

Moderator: Dana Avidan Cohn

11:45pm – Fired Up! Keynote with Sarah Robb O'Hagan (Flywheel)

12:30pm – The Female Frontier: Creating Change

Panelists: Carolyn DeWitt (Rock The Vote), Karen Cahn (iFundWomen), Jess Morales Rocketto (National Domestic Workers Alliance)

Moderator: Lindsay Miller

1:45pm – Barre 3 Workout with Sadie Lincoln

3:15pm – Taste of Triumph

Panelists: Eden Grishpan (Eden Eats), Sam Wasser (byChloe)

Moderator: Melissa Ben-Ishay (Baked by Melissa)

4:00pm – Flip The Script: Brought To You By BookSparks

Panelist: Taylor Jenkins Reed (Author), Curtis Sittenfeld (Author), Georgia Clark (Author), Kendare Blake (Author), Sara Shepard (Author), Tomi Adeyemi (Author), Megan Abbot (Author), Camille Perri (Author)

Moderator: Laura Meyers

5:00pm – Fucking Funny Females

Panelists: Michelle Collins (comedian), Sasheer Zamata (comedian)

Sunday June 10, 2018

Main Stage

10:00am – DJ Nikki Pennie *VIP Only*

11:00am – Kayla Itsines Workout

12:00pm – The Last Laugh with Tiffany Haddish

Moderator: Amanda Seales

1:00pm – Beauty Panel with Huda and Mona Kattan (official panel name TDB)

Moderator: Kirbie Johnson

1:45pm – Digital Detox with Arianna Huffington

2:30pm – (Making) Money Moves with Sallie Krawcheck

3:15pm – Best Face Forward with Dr. Barbara Sturm

Moderator: Dana Avidan Cohn

4:00pm – Breaking The Model Mold

Panelist: Iskra Lawrence (model)

Moderator: Lindsay Miller

4:45pm – Keynote with Gabby Bernstein (official session name TDB)

6:10pm – AlunaGeorge Performance

Small Stage

10:00am – Kayla Itsines Meet-and-Greet *VIP Only*

11:00am – Scrolling Your Way To Sucess

Panelists: Ashley Longshore (Artist), Amirah Kassem (Flour Shop)

Moderator: Laura Meyers

11:45pm – Heart Talk with Cleo Wade

1:15pm – Body By Simone Workout with Simone de la Rue

2:45pm – Screen Queens

Panelists: Ashleigh Murray (Actress, Riverdale), Vanessa Morgan (Actress, Riverdale), Candice Patton (Actress, The Flash), Caity Lotz (Actress, Legends Of Tomorrow)

Moderator: Kirbie Johnson

3:30pm – $ave Your$elf with Sallie Krawcheck

4:30pm – MNDFUL Meditation

5:30pm – Wanderlust Yoga