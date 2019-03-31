Moms don't always get the recognition they deserve, which is why cultures around the world set aside a special day to focus specifically on them. Mother's Day is celebrated on different days, depending where you live. In the United States, it's celebrated in May, but in the United Kingdom it's celebrated much earlier, though the actual date differs, based on the year. Here's when the British celebrate Mother's Day, or Mothering Sunday as it's more commonly known there.

Mothering Sunday is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, according to Time and Date. It falls three weeks before Easter Sunday. This year, Mothering Sunday falls on March 31. Mothering Sunday was originally started as an excuse for people to go home and visit their "mother" churches, the Daily Mail reported. Per The Express, most of the people returning home at the time worked as domestic servants for wealthy families. It became tradition to come home with a gift for their moms from their employer, which is likely where the gift-giving tradition on Mother's Day came from.

Mothering Sunday became significantly less popular in the 1920s, according to the Daily Mail. It was replaced with the ultra-commercialized version of the holiday widely celebrated in America, which focuses on gifts, cards, and the like. The British version of Mother's Day came long before the American iteration. Mother's Day in the United States was created by Anna Jarvis, TODAY reported, and is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Jarvis wrote a book calling for the holiday to make a comeback, which inspired the Church of England to combine parts of the original British version of the holiday with some of the American customs introduced, as per the Daily Mail. They did not change the date, however. Mothering Sunday has always been celebrated in March or April, depending when Lent falls, according to Time and Date.

Mothering Sunday is still celebrated in the UK, though today it's much more like the American Mother's Day. Typically, families gift their matriarch with something personalized, go out to eat together, or just spend time as a family. Mothering Sunday is not a public holiday. It's one of the more commercial holidays on the British calendar, according to The Express. Spending is often in the billions around this time of year, as people flock to stores to find the perfect gift for the mother or mother figure in their lives. Common gifts include cards, flowers, and chocolate, though some people choose to go above and beyond for their mother's and purchase them more expensive gifts.

In today's busy world, it's nice to slow down and focus on the ones you love — even if it's just for one day. Be sure to tell your mom you love her today and every day. Maybe even take her out for her favorite meal. Whether you're living in the UK or not, it's nice to give mom a little recognition for everything she's done for you throughout your lifetime, and it'll score you major points with her in the long run.