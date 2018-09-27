Here's When Your Baby Will Smile For The First Time, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

There's really nothing more amazing than the first time your baby smiles at you. Now, I'm not talking about the newborn smiles that happen by reflex or as the result of a bowel movement. I'm talking about the real deal, my friends. That smile of pure, unadulterated joy. My daughter's first grin was a force strong enough to melt my heart and provided definitive proof that magic is real in this often confusing world. So, I anxiously waited for the moment when my next baby would smile for the first time.

Turns out, I had to wait much longer for my son's first smile, which made me think I was doing something wrong. Eventually, though, it happened, and you can bet your you-know-what it was well worth the wait. It makes me wonder, though: is there any way to predict when it your baby will smile? Does it say something about their temperament? Like, is smiling early a sign of a cheerful child, or a totally random occurrence? Is it predetermined by fate or something that can be taught or encouraged by a fun-loving parent or 100 games of peek-a-boo?

For fun, I decided to consult astrology to see if my babies' profiles had anything to say about their willingness to flash a grin. To my surprise, I discovered that when it comes to smiling for the first time the stars are pretty damn accurate. My daughter is a Gemini, which according to Astrostyle means she is charming, chatty, and yes, pretty much always smiling. My middle child is a quintessential Scorpio, though, which means he's intense and likes to take his time to build trust before smiling. My youngest is an Aquarius, who are known for their adorable smiles. In fact, I actually think he was born smiling. My kids' astrological charts were so spot on that they made this skeptical muggle a believer in the Zodiac, which is saying a lot.

So, if you want to know what the stars have to say about when you might expect to see magic at work in your baby's first smile, read on:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorns are disciplined masters of self-control, which means they have a tendency to be all work and no fun. If your Capricorn baby is not quick to smile, don't worry. They might need time to warm to you, but once they do they will save all their smiles for you.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery My youngest was born smiling under the sign of Aquarius. According to Astrostyle, an Aquarius is friendly and energetic, just like famous Aquarians Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. My son is pretty much always smiling as long as someone else is in the room to feed his need to engage with others. To coax an early smile out of your little "water-bearer" you might try telling them about your day or talking about all the things they did during the day, too.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Pisces-born people are the best friends on the planet. Like other water signs, they don't hesitate to show emotions, either. To encourage an early grin, offer your little fish lots of snuggles and warm hugs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy According to Astrostyle, people born under the sign of Aries always want to be first at everything. So, you might find your baby grinning much earlier than expected. However, in case you worry that it's all for show, that's not the only reason they have to smile. Their love for life and confidence is likely to shine through everything they do like famous Rams Lady Gaga, Gloria Steinem, Pharrell Williams, and Robert Downey Jr. So your baby will smile because they are legit happy to see you.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Astrology Zodiac signs notes that Taurus babies can be stubborn, just like little bulls. They might need time to adjust to the world, which means they may not smile right away. They are also the most tactile of the signs, so they'll likely love soft blankets and cozy pajamas and, by contrast, hate scratchy tags and wet diapers. To encourage smiles, give your baby bull lots of soft things to touch and feel.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis are curious quick learners who love being around other people. As an air sign, they are quick to communicate and interact with the world around them. They are also total flirts. So, if you want your gemini to smile, your best strategy is to show them how.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As a Cancer myself I was not surprised to learn that we have a tendency to be, well, crabby. According to Astrostyle, Cancers are just about the moodiest, most sensitive bunch of the ever-emotional water signs of the Zodiac. That said, we also thrive on physical touch and caring for others. So, if your little moon child always seems to carry a frown, they could probably use a hug. That snuggle will make you both feel better and probably elicit a smile.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs Leos love to smile, especially if you are giving them the attention they crave. In fact, your little lion might not smile unless they are the center of everything all the time. They will soon learn, though, that their grin has the added benefit of getting everyone's attention, and after that realization occurs they are likely to ham it up all day long... which will keep everyone smiling.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Virgos are the shyest of the astrological signs. They may not be quick to smile for the first time, and may seem simply calm when happy rather than overtly cheerful. Like other earth signs, Virgos are practical and thrive on routine, so the best way to keep them in a general state of well-being is to stick to what they know.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrostyle, Libras are balance, fair, and indecisive. They will smile, but only after thinking about it and weighing all of their emotional expression options. Putting the pressure on your Libra to smile before they're ready will only make them upset.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) My oldest son is a Scorpio, which means he's calm and also really intense. At first it kind of made me worry that he wasn't an early smiler, but then I learned that he just needed time to trust me. Now he smiles whenever I come into view.