Fans of the TLC series Counting On won't have to wait too much longer for the next Duggar to give birth. Then again, with more than half of Michelle and Jim Bob's children reaching adult status, the possibility of another Duggar child is always just around the corner. Because unsurprisingly, it seems most of the Duggar offspring plan to follow in their parents' footsteps by "allowing God to decide" how many children they will be blessed with. And if you've lost track, here's which Duggars are still expecting — for now, at least.

Just a couple of weeks ago, newlyweds Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly reported. Little Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born on Feb. 23, and he weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds, 3 ounces, according to a photo of the family of three the couple posted to Instagram. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him," Joy-Anna said in August, during a pregnancy announcement video. "I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

So that's one expecting Duggar down and two more to go, at the moment. The next Duggar in line to give birth? That would be Kendra, the wife of Joseph Duggar, according to E! Online. After tying the knot this past September, they announced in December that they would soon become a family of three. "I've always dreamed of having my own family, and it's really just kind of surreal that it's actually here," Joseph, 22, said in a pregnancy reveal video by TLC. As People reported in February, Kendra and Joe will be welcoming a baby boy.

Although Joseph and Kendra have not shared specifics about the due date of their first child, they released a sex announcement in February. If we assume they released it at roughly 20 weeks, Kendra could be due sometime in June.

Just a few weeks later, yet another Duggar shared some exciting baby news. Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo revealed they were expecting their first child on Jan. 3, TLC announced.

"We’ve got a bit of exciting news to share with you!" Jinger teased on Instagram, also sharing a link to the Vuolo's website. There, the couple had written a heartfelt message about their journey together so far. "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," they wrote. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!" They continued:

Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

On Monday, Jinger posted a 20-week bump photo on Instagram, sharing that her baby is currently the size of an artichoke, People reported. By my calculations, that would put her due date at July 30. So it's probably a safe bet that Jinger will welcome her first child somewhere near the end of July or beginning of August.

So there you have it! For now, there are currently two Duggars who are expecting. However, there's definitely opportunity for even more Duggar babies. Jessa and Ben Seewald currently have two young sons; Jill and Derick Dillard also have two little boys; and the eldest Duggar child, Josh (who was banned from the series after his sexual assault scandal came to light in 2015), has five children with his wife, Anna. Who will be next to add to their family? My bets are on Jessa. (Fans are already convinced she's pregnant again.) But only time will tell!

