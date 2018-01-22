Here's Who *Could* Be Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Flower Girls & There Are Some Cute Contenders

Wedding bells are ringing in the royal family and people around the world are counting down the days to the big event. Picking the bridal party is one of the most important decisions in a wedding and fans are wondering who could be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's flower girls, for example. The couple apparently has two adorable contenders in mind when it comes to who may be wearing puffy little dresses and throwing flower petals at the bride's feet.

Of course, one of the bride's little helpers on the big day is expected to be one of the cutest members of the royal family. Prince Harry's 2-year-old niece, Princess Charlotte, will reportedly be a flower girl, according to the Daily Mail, while his nephew Prince George is expected to be a page boy. (A page boy is simply a young male attendant at a wedding, according to the Collins English Dictionary.)

What makes her even more qualified for the job? In case you forgot, Princess Charlotte has already been a flower girl, according to Vogue, when she walked the aisle at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017 and totally stole the show. So she may already be a little pro at this whole wedding gig.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And Princess Charlotte may have some help sprinkling those petals on Prince Harry and Markle's big day. One of Markle's best friends, Jessica Mulroney, according to the Daily Mail, has a 4-year-old daughter named Ivy, who could also possibly be included as part of the ceremony. And, there's definitely a good chance that Mulroney herself could be Markle's maid of honor since they appear to be very good friends, according to The Telegraph.

Mulroney and her husband, television host Ben Mulroney — who happens to be the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, according to People — have three children: daughter, Ivy, and two sons. Maybe Mulroney's two boys could be included as part of the wedding as well. Perhaps Markle and Prince Harry need more page boys to help out Prince George?

Markle reportedly flew Mulroney from Canada to London in order to help her pick out her wedding dress, as Hello! Magazine reported. And, according to People, Markle's BFF is somewhat of a wedding expert and she's reportedly been helping Markle with several wedding details, including a dress fitting at Kensington Palace, as reporter Omid Scobie tweeted recently.

With Markle being so close to Mulroney, who's reportedly been pretty actively involved in the wedding plans, it's definitely conceivable that Mulroney's 4-year-old daughter could indeed be a flower girl, too.

The wedding is set to take place on May 19, 2018 and Prince William is expected to be Prince Harry's best man, according to Us Weekly. In addition, the nuptials will be held at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the Kensington Palace confirmed in late November of last year. And by the sound of things, there will probably be more than just one flower girl at the royal wedding and it could actually be a better way to go than having just one.

Aside from even photo ops of adorable flower girls sprinkling the aisle with petals, in a forum on The Wedding Wire, readers shared some pros of having more than one flower girl. For example, with only one young flower girl, the little one may lose focus, become upset or get confused during her ceremonial walk. But with two, it may help calm the nerves of the special girls chosen for the gig. So working as a team may help for a much smoother trip down the aisle. And tapping both Princess Charolette and young Ivy for the job would make the wedding party even more special and equally representative for Markle and Prince Harry's close friends and family.

Whoever ends up being Markle and Prince Harry's flower girls, it's going to make for a very adorable moment on the big day, which is typically quite formal. But really, every wedding needs a touch of cuteness and these two seem perfect for the job.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.