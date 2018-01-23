Here's Why You Probably Won't See Photos Of Kim & Kanye's New Baby, Chicago West, Anytime Soon

Fans waited anxiously for the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child and now that the little one is here, they're dying to see what she looks like. Unfortunately, no pics have been released and there are reasons why you probably won't see photos of Kardashian and West's new baby, Chicago West, anytime soon. First of all, Kardashian didn't reveal the first photos for her other two children until about two months after each of their births. So, there's a good chance you won't see photos for at least a few weeks.

Kardashian and West decided to name their daughter Chicago West because West was raised in Chicago and has "deep roots" there, according to TMZ. Little Chicago will reportedly by known as "Chi," (pronounced like the word "shy") and she was born via surrogate. According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian and her husband have turned down multi-million-dollar offers for Chicago West's first photos, saying that selling her picture goes against their morals. TMZ reported that the deals ranged from $2 to 5 million and all were rejected by the couple. So, no it doesn't appear that they're waiting for the highest offer.

All that has been released so far, is Chicago West's name, a select few details about her birth, and a photo of her name personalized on a piece of clothing, which Kardashian shared in an Instagram post on Monday.

How cute would it be if the first photo of Chicago West was revealed on Kardashian and West's anniversary in May? Then again, that would mean that fans would have to wait a whole four months from Chicago's birth to see her first photo. But, it's quite possible that a significant date or event will be linked to the child's first photo release, because that's just their style. And that's how it was done for Kardashian's other two children, 4-year-North and 2-year-old Saint.

North West's First Photo Was Revealed on her Grandmother's Talk Show

For Kris Jenner's finale of her talk show Kris, West appeared as the solo guest and allowed North West's grandmother to reveal her very first photo to viewers. Little North West was born on June 15, 2013 and her reveal came just two months after her birth, as reported by Us Weekly. The show Kris was canceled, but North's photo made for a grand finale.

According to TMZ, West and Kardashian initially discussed posting North's first photo on social media or selling it to a high-profile magazine. They also debated whether or not to sell it for charity. But, ultimately, they decided to keep the reveal "in the family".

Saint West's First Picture Was Released On Kardashian's Late Father's Birthday

On Dec. 5, 2015, Kardashian's son, Saint West, was born and she waited over two months to release his photo. She decided to reveal his first photo in honor of her late father, Robert Kardashian, so she posted the pic via her app, on her dad's birthday, according to E! News.

This was done on Feb. 22, 2016. With the photo, Kardashian wrote, "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all."

Fans Are Anxiously Waiting For Chicago West's First Photo

Now that fans know Chicago West's name, they just can't wait, and growing a bit restless, to get a snap of the obviously adorable baby girl.

Chicago West was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2018, weighing in at 7 lb. 6 oz., as Kardashian shared on her website. The Daily Mail has reported that Kardashian and West are keeping "security and safety" as a high priority, and because of this they want to "wait until the timing is right" to release their daughter's first photos.

So, in the meantime, you can (try to) sit back and relax, because it may be a little while before you see Chicago's little face.

