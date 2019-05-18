Kids are simple. It doesn't take much to get them seriously excited. And most parents know that candy and theme parks are two things that make them incredibly happy. So, taking a trip to Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania might be worth it, especially since Hershey Chocolate World's new attraction (debuting on Monday) will take candy lovers on the journey of a lifetime.

Sure, chocolate is delicious and addicting to eat. But, someone out there has to be wondering how it gets made. How can one small item taste so dang good all the time? Well, Hershey's Chocolate World's newest attraction will answer those questions. Hershey's Unwrapped: A Chocolate Tasting Journey is the theme park's newest attraction and promises to provide an immersive (and delicious) experience that every member of the family will love (unless they're against having fun).

This new attraction is more than just that — it's a theatrical show (bet Broadway doesn't have chocolate though), a hands on experience, and a chocolate tasting session all in one. The theatrical show promises to have audience members "utilize their senses", before participating in a chocolate experiment, according to a press release for the attraction. From there, audience members will have the opportunity to taste some of the brand's most "iconic and sought-after" chocolate.

Just reading that sounds tempting, right? Luckily, families will have the opportunity to do this starting this Monday, May 20, when the attraction opens.

Courtesy of Hershey's Chocolate World

Needless to say, immersive experiences like these are the reasons for traveling to Hershey's Chocolate World and adjacent, Hersheypark. It's not just about eating as much chocolate as possible, it's about learning the science that goes behind it in a fun and exciting new way. And this new attraction is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.

"Multiple generations of families have created memories at Hershey's Chocolate World over the last four decades. For our guests, the standard of a new attraction is high," Suzanne Jones, Vice President of the Hershey Experience, said in a press release. "That's why I'm so excited about Hershey's Unwrapped. The experience will truly exceed those high expectations, with a lot of laughs — and of course, plenty of chocolate — along the way."

Jokes and chocolate? That sounds like one dream. And it won't cost too much to get their family in to the attraction. Tickets are $15.95 for anyone 13 and older, and children between the ages of three and 12 can get in for $12.95. Children three and younger get in for free (yay), and the experience only lasts 30 minutes, so those young children don't get too impatient during the show.

Courtesy of Hershey's Chocolate World

There is so much fun to be had at Hershey's Chocolate World because there is chocolate in the name. Visitors can go on a free chocolate tour, create their own candy bar, and eat as much chocolate as they can handle. To make this visit even more exciting, Hershey's Chocolate World is located next to an amusement park, Hersheypark, which was built in 1907 as a place for Hershey employees to relax, according to Insider. The amusement park boasts more than 70 attractions, including water slides and rollercoasters.

Hershey's Chocolate World and Hersheypark is basically a place where visitors can use all of their senses. This new attraction only highlights that sensory experience.