Five months after sharing that they'd suffered a miscarriage, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they're expecting their fifth child together. A very excited Hilaria shared the news, and audio of a heartbeat, Wednesday in an Instagram post that noted it was still "very early" in her pregnancy, but wanted to share the news because they "are excited." The couple already have four children, all under the age of 7, together.

"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," the 35-year-old mother of four, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring."

In early April, Hilaria took to her Instagram to alert fans and followers that she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." She went on to explain that "the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much." While there was still a lot of uncertainly, Hilaria wrote on Instagram that "the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy." Roughly a week later, Hilaria returned to Instagram to confirm that she had indeed suffered a miscarriage, writing, "There was no heartbeat today at my scan... so it's over."

Alec also shared news of his wife's pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram, writing, "Well, I am delighted to say, 'Uno mas Baldwinito,'" in the caption of a post featuring the same heartbeat audio Hilaria shared. "God is good," the actor concluded.

While many celebrities opt to keep their pregnancies a secret until they've passed the first trimester, Hilaria has always been open with her fans about her family and past pregnancies. On Wednesday, she told her Instagram followers that although it was still early in her pregnancy, she and her husband were eager to take the news of her pregnancy public. "We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy," she wrote. "These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea... and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel OK."

But transparency doesn't mean unbridled access. While announcing her pregnancy, Hilaria asked that the media refrain from sending the paparazzi to follow her and/or purchasing photographs of her from freelance paparazzi. "I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders," she joked.

On Wednesday, Hilaria quickly followed up her pregnancy announcement with a photo of herself showing off her growing belly in a black jumpsuit. "When you've had so many babies, 6 minutes pregnant = looking like 6 months pregnant," the yogi and Mom Brain co-host wrote in the caption.

Married in June 2012, Hilaria and Alec have since had four children together: 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and 1-year-old Romeo. At 61, Alec, is also a father to 23-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.