Hilaria Baldwin Is "Healing" After Suffering Second Miscarriage In 2019

Losing a pregnancy — regardless of how far along it happened to be — can be a soul-crushing experience. (Especially if there are multiple losses.) Everyone grieves differently, of course, but it seems more people are choosing to share their stories following such a loss. And on Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin shared that she is "healing" after suffering second miscarriage in 2019.

The exercise guru and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, had announced they were expecting their fifth child on Sept. 18. A few weeks after posting about their early baby news, the couple shared — via a cute sex reveal video including their four young children — they would be having a baby girl, E! News reported.

However, on Monday, Nov. 11, Hilaria shared devastating news with her Instagram followers. When she went in for 20-week anatomy scan, she learned their baby had died in utero, People reported. This heartbreaking loss marks the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered this year, as she also lost a pregnancy in April, 2019, according to USA Today.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," Hilaria explained in her Instagram post. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this."

In the accompanying video, Carmen sweetly nuzzles and kisses her mama on the cheek. "How long is it going to be? ... For the baby coming?" she asks innocently.

"I don't know, we're going to try really hard," Hilaria answers, later telling her daughter, "Thank you for saying you're sorry that mommy is sad."

The grieving mom ended Monday's post vulnerably sharing the depth of her anguish. "I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today," she wrote. "I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear."

In an update about her unimaginable loss, Hilaria shared on Tuesday that she was healing after having a procedure called a D&C — a dilation and curettage — which removed the remaining tissue from her uterus.

"Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery...but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok," Hilaria wrote alongside what appears to be a selfie while still in a hospital gown. "I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other...now I begin the healing journey."

Hilaria's Instagram followers expressed their love and support in droves. Her step-daughter Ireland Baldwin commented simply, "I love you."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Sending you so much love Hilaria."

Yet another person commented, "You are an exceptionally brave and honest woman. Prayers to you and your family as you heal."

I can't fathom how Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, along with their families, are feeling right now. The happiness this pregnancy brought and the joyful anticipation of welcoming their baby girl was so apparent — an now, their lives have now been completely shattered. My heart goes out to Hilaria as she continues to grieve and to heal from her terrible loss.