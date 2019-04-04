In a heartbreaking and brave Instagram post Thursday, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she's likely experiencing a miscarriage. Baldwin opened up about the situation in hopes of normalizing miscarriage.

Baldwin and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, welcomed their fourth child together in May 2018. The little boy, Romeo, joined his older siblings: Leonardo, Rafael, and Carmen.

When Baldwin was asked if she and Alec had plans to expand their family again, she told Us Weekly: "I’ve said, ‘Yes, I’m done, but if I’m honest, I don’t know."

Baldwin mentioned that her oldest child, 5-year-old Carmen, is the one cheering her on to have baby number five. “She wants a sister, because I have three boys,” she explained to Us Weekly. “We’ll see!”

As it turns out, Baldwin did become pregnant with baby number five, but it's unlikely the pregnancy is a viable. She elaborated on the sad development in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, stating: "I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest."

It goes without saying this post was probably difficult for Baldwin to write. But in hopes of drawing awareness to this common (and painful issue, she mustered up the courage to go public with her story.

Baldwin, who said she has "no shame or embarrassment with this experience," said she's not able to pretend "everything is fine."

"I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t," she said. "I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy."

As for how the mom-of-four is getting through this difficult time? She's leaning on her loving family for support.

"I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly," she wrote.

Baldwin concluded her message asking fans for support, as she continues to raise awareness about this "sensitive topic."

Not only did Baldwin's followers share messages of love and kindness, but many opened up about their own personal experiences.

One person shared:

I lost my son 20+ weeks in, and needed the support. I will never understood the said secrecy as I wanted to share the amazing gift and joy. I never waited. And when we lost my son, and I had to go have him taken, I had that much more support. It was everything to me. I’m praying for you, your family, and for your beautiful baby. For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go.

So very brave of you to share. I too suffered a miscarriage," someone else said. "Although mine was one where the pregnancy was still going and I had no idea I had lost the baby ... Not a day goes by that I don’t always think of my baby that I lost."

Another commenter said: "You are brave and kind. I’ve had two and it’s so good to see the veil being taken off this difficult and painful experience that many women go through. Sending you strength and a hug!"

Here's to sending support Baldwin's way in the weeks and months to come. This brave and open mama needs all of the love she can get right now.