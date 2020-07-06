After observing some frustrating behavior over the holiday weekend, actress and mom of two Hilary Duff blasted "Karens" for not wearing face masks in a heated Instagram post.

On Sunday, Duff shared on Instagram that she and her family enjoyed a relaxing, socially distanced Fourth of July weekend with a couple walks and some naps. Duff, along with her husband Matthew Koma and her kids, also went for a drive around Los Angeles and saw a "raging house party."

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive," the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote. "Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club."

Duff went on to say that after seeing this, she and Koma were "steaming" with anger. "California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer," the Younger actress wrote. "It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other..."

California is among the few states in the nation where people are required to wear a face mask in public spaces where social distancing is not possible. Ahead of the holiday weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to avoid parties and wear a mask. "We're just encouraging people to be safe, to be thoughtful about themselves and others," he said during a news conference, as ABC News reported. Currently in California, there are more than 260,000 total reported cases of coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing a mask may help reduce the spread of coronavirus. "Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings," the CDC explains.

Yet, despite guidance from public health officials, many Americans are refusing to wear face masks when out in public, as Duff witnessed this weekend in California. And it's not only California, partygoers in Michigan were also filmed not wearing masks and photos from President Donald Trump's fireworks event at Mount Rushmore on July 3 also showed many people without face coverings.

"Somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that's a head scratcher for me," Duff continued on Instagram. "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"

Several states, like Indiana, have stalled reopening plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases, according to Reuters. And, as USA Today reported, 20 states now require people to wear face masks in public spaces. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert has continued to stress the importance of wearing a mask. "When you have crowds of people together and you have the lack of wearing a mask that increases the risk of there being transmissibility," Dr. Fauci told CNBC in June. "I have no doubt about that. When we see that not happening, there is a concern that that may actually propagate the further spread of infection."

Duff ended her rant with a subtle jab at a new and puzzling development in the 2020 election: rapper Kanye West announcing that he's running for president. "Oh and I'm running for president," she joked.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.