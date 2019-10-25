Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday With Touching Video Montage

Baby Banks is growing up! Hilary Duff's youngest child and only daughter is growing up right before everyone's eyes. And on Friday, Oct. 25, Duff celebrated her daughter's first birthday with a touching video montage documenting the past 12 months with her baby girl and, oh man, she's growing up so fast!

Duff's little one is officially 1 year old, and like all moms, she's getting a sentimental about this exciting milestone. Duff and her fiancé, musician Matthew Koma, welcomed their first child together exactly one year ago, and their lives were changed forever. Duff was already an experienced mom — the actress welcomed her son Luca in March 2012 with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie — but bringing Banks into the world was a whole new experience, which she touched on in an Instagram post.

On Friday, Duff shared a video with photos of her little girl over the course of the year — from Banks being born in a tub, to spending so much quality time with her big brother. The video, set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" is so sweet, showing just how many amazing moments they've shared together as a family.

"Banks Bear, what a year," Duff captioned the post. "You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best), you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best), you are spirited and funny and brave and edible, and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful...you get all the birthday cake today!"

I'm not crying, you are.

Duff's followers are just as enamored with this video of Banks.

"OMG is she cute or what?!" one commenter wrote. "Beautiful!!," another commenter added. "I love this!"

Duff's first year with Banks has been a truly exciting one — they've been through a lot together from the very start. She had a home water birth with Banks, according to People, which was far from easy. Duff said during a November 2018 episode of Dr. Elliot Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast that Banks came out blue, but she immediately showed her a sign after she was born that everything was going to be OK.

"They hand her to me...and I'm looking at her...and she reaches up both her arms and curls into me...reaches her arms right up at my neck, as if to give me a hug," she said on the podcast, according to People. "I couldn't believe how strong she was but it was so clearly a hug...It made me feel like she was like, 'Good team Mom, we did it.'"

Since that day, the two of them have taken on the world together. Duff spent the night in a hospital with Banks in June, got Banks' ears pierced in July, they made some music together (just for fun) in September, and took a bath in a pool together (after Banks "ate like a pig") in October.

Needless to say, it's been quite the year.

Duff and Koma's lives aren't the only ones that have been changed since Banks' birth; Duff has said that Luca loves being a big brother, according to Entertainment Tonight. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and is always, like, holding her face and wants to hold her," Duff told Entertainment Tonight in December 2018. "It's really sweet. It's like she's always been there and he's just cool."

Now that Banks is officially 1 year old, there's sure to be many more adventures to come.