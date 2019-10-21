Hilary Duff is one of the hardest working TV actresses. The former child star turned mom of two can basically do anything — but she can't do her son's math homework. In a hilarious Instagram post, Hilary Duff explains why her 7-year-old son's homework is terrifying and she has a major point.

Duff has been a working actress since she made her first movie debut in the 1998 film, Casper Meets Wendy, when she was just 11 years old. Needless to say, her childhood was just a bit different than her peers and other people her age because of this. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Duff has been struggling with her son, Luca's math homework.

Duff took to Instagram on Sunday to express her frustrations with trying to help her son when she is actually the one that needs the help. "Homework is already no joke in the second grade," she wrote. "I stopped going to "real" school in third grade, so I'm actually doomed...I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year!"

At least she's trying to help. Her effort has to be appreciated by Luca, even if she isn't actually helping.

Duff and her family moved to California in 1993 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry full time, according to Biography. She started getting homeschooled by her mom when she was eight. So she really can't relate at all to her son and his school work. But at least she is trying to.

Not many people can relate to Duff leaving traditional school behind to start acting. But they can relate to the fact that Duff is so lost when it comes to Luca's curriculum. Duff's followers took to the comments of her Instagram post to share their own struggles. "I know about the homework struggle," one commenter wrote. "My boy is in the third grade and I'm Googling for help!"

"My little is only three and I'm already terrified about having to do any post grade two math,"

Although her son's school work might be hard, Duff revealed in the caption of the post that she has been loving Singapore Math — a method of teaching math through concrete, pictorial, and abstract sequences. Hey, at least she has the hang of something.

As previously stated, Duff didn't have the most "normal" childhood. Duff has continued to steadily act since moving out to LA and getting her first big break. But in spite of growing up in the show business, Duff has been pretty low key — she hasn't rebelled or done anything too out of line. In 2013, Duff told Entertainment Tonight Canada it's because she never had the desire to.

"It's too hard to try to explain that, I don't have a good reason for it," she said. "I think you are who you are a little bit. I also have a pretty strong family who doesn't let me think I'm too cool, ever. I tried to not run in certain crowds, I tried to keep my life private."

Duff's efforts were successful. Although she might not have not had the most normal childhood or attended the third grade, her son is getting that opportunity. She'll just have to Google the answers to her son's homework in the meantime.