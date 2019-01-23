If you're under the impression that celebrity moms have it more together that most, look no further than the recent Instagram posts by actress and mom-of-two Hilary Duff. She's mom to six-year-old Luca Cruz and three-month-old Banks Violet. And while she might make motherhood look easy, her Instagram posts are a window into what life with two children under ten is really like. Case in point, her most recent photo and accompanying caption, in which Hilary Duff gets candid about getting the kids ready to go all by herself.

And her remarks are totally relatable. In her post she wrote:

"Ok a few thoughts ... 💯 % real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy."

She's got that right. It's not just the kids in the morning, but everything else in between that makes life a little chaotic. She continued by acknowledging all her fellow mamas who continue to fight to good fight every morning.

"But I did it. And I’m proud of myself! Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the sh*t! Bad ass, super goddess , world taker oner and you deserved to be praised❤️👏🏻 ps laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential lol I even got 5 minutes to do some make up ..... then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face."

She might be out a tube of lipstick, but she sure earned her mom stripes.

And many of her fans are singing not only her praises, but thanking the actress and singer for acknowledging the often thankless job of morning referee.

"I have 18m old twins and I'm glad u survived. I also appreciate the praise for just getting out the door," said one mom.

Another wrote, "Well thank you 🤗 it’s a daily affair at my house. I’m always having in house nanny dreams 😴 a girl can dream right? 😅"

For some, the chaos is just something you get used to. "My 2 are 3 and 6 and I still feel like this every morning (my husband leaves for work before we wake up)... it doesn’t necessarily get easier you just get used to it 😂."

Whatever the case may be, Duff certainly hit a cord with her fellow moms.

This isn't the first time Duff has shared her new mom moments with fans. In early January, she shared that her baby is suffering from colic.

"Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer... nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol 😩😩😩 #thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??," the exasperated mama wrote.

Her fans had tons of suggests from taking antacids and restricting her diet to using a vibrating baby seat or giving baby massage therapy a go.

What ensued was an amazingly open conversation among moms, because whether you're celebrity or member of the general public, motherhood is the ultimate bond. Here's hoping Duff continues to be open and honest about her motherhood journey, because it sure is helping people along the way.