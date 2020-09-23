Actor and mom of two Hilary Duff is now a children's book author. That's right, the Lizzie McGuire alum has written a picture book called My Brave Little Girl that she wrote specifically for mothers and daughters.

Featuring illustrations from Kelsey Garrity-Riley and recommended for readers ages 3 through 7, Duff's My Brave Little Girl is a "beautiful and inspiring picture book about bravery and love," according to the book's publisher, Random House Children's.

Duff shared in an IGTV video this book has been about "a year in the making" and a project close to her heart. "It is very emotional," she said.

"I wrote this story to encourage both mothers and daughters to reach higher, dream bigger, and approach the world with their hearts wide open," Duff wrote on Instagram of her book that's set to be published in March 2021.

Duff told People that she was inspired to write the book during a late night dreamfeed with her 1-year-old daughter Banks. "I sat there in a well of emotion, realizing I was close to the end of my breastfeeding journey with my daughter and this was just one of the many ways I was going to watch her grow into a little brave girl," she told the magazine. "I hope this book makes a tough night for a parent seem a little less alone and inspires girls to get up, stand up, be loud, and reach as high as they can at any age."

While this may be Duff's first children's book, this isn't her first author credit. In 2010, the actress penned her debut novel Elixir, a supernatural tale about destiny and soulmates geared towards teenagers, according to MTV. Duff went on to write two other books in the Elixir series and even wanted to see it adapted for the big screen at some point, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahead of her children's book reveal, the Younger actress, who shares Banks with husband Matthew Koma and 8-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, posted a snapshot of her favorite kid-friendly reads to Instagram in April. "Banksy book club....," she captioned the post, which features classic books like Are You My Mother? by P.D. Eastman and Where's Spot? by Eric Hill. And in just a matter of months, she'll have her very own children's book can join the collection.

You can preorder My Brave Little Girl on Amazon or from your favorite local bookseller on IndieBound for $18.99 right now.