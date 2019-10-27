Hilary Duff's Family Halloween Costume Is So Creative, You'll Want To Copy It

Hilary Duff's family always seems to have so much fun together no matter what they're doing. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're having fun a blast with "Halloweekend," too. Want some proof? Look no further than Hilary Duff's family Halloween costume, a super adorable feat bursting with creativity. It's going to be pretty hard to top it, folks.

Duff and Koma's youngest turned 1 year old on Friday, Oct. 25, and it could not have been more of a special day for them, according to E! News. The mom of two took to Instagram, for instance, to write the sweetest message about her little one. "You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best), you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack we are!," Duff wrote in the caption.

But the most special day was the day after Banks' birthday — her birthday party, with Duff taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share photos and videos from the incredible bash. Not only did the party seem like so much fun, but it was a costume party — and Duff's little family of four wore the cutest matching costumes, ever.

In case people needed any sort of clarifying from the photo, they dressed as the weather. Koma wore the fanciest cloud hat (and rain boots for added effect) as rain, and Duff wore the cheeriest yellow shirt that she practically radiated sunshine. Luca got to look super cool with a mask in the shape of a moon (complete with a pair of sunglasses), while Banks was their little rainbow. The entire costume is so much fun, creative, and age appropriate. The family of four looks so happy to be in their costumes, in fact, they're kind of like a breath of fresh air (no pun intended).

As previously stated, the foursome was dressed up for Banks' first birthday party, which was a costume party (and is so fitting since her little one was born six days before Halloween). In clips posted to Duff's Instagram story, their smallest guests can be seen jamming out to some kid friendly live music (which makes sense since Duff and Koma are musicians, according to Marie Claire), eating cake, and playing. Basically, they did all of the best things that one can do at a birthday party for a 1 year old.

Although Banks' costume was the sweetest, the guest of honor did get to wear two costumes (as she should). Banks later got to dress as a monkey and she looked just as cute as she did before.

It's safe to say that Duff and Koma are pretty in to dressing up, especially when it comes time for Halloween. On Halloween 2018, for example, Duff posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a witch hat with a moon stamped on her face. As for Banks, she was a little too young to go trick or treating at the time.

However, this year should be different, and it seems like they're already off to a fantastic start. Let's be real, it's going to be hard to top the costumes they wore to Banks' first birthday party. But her followers will just have to wait for Halloween to see what they have in store.