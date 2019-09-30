I've always wondered what it must be like for actors to revisit their iconic projects years after they were popular. Are they proud of their work? Or are they embarrassed because it hasn't aged well? Well, Hilary Duff's family viewing of The Lizzie McGuire Movie reveals this experience can be mixed, as she let out a few embarrassed giggles during the screening. Nonetheless, the moment was incredibly cute.

Just in case you missed the big news, it was revealed in August that a Lizzie McGuire reboot starring Hilary Duff is in the works, according to TODAY. Yes, my friends, Duff will reprise her role in a brand new series, as the official Disney+ Twitter account revealed. "This is what dreams are made of!" the announcement read. "@HilaryDuff is here to announce she is starring as an 'older, wiser' Lizzie in the new series!" Cue millennials jumping for joy.

Evidently, news of the reboot prompted Duff to introduce the perfection that is The Lizzie McGuire Movie to her own family. The actress sat down with her fiance Matthew Koma — along with her two children, 7-year-old son Luca and 11-month-old daughter Banks — on Sunday for a family screening, according to Entertainment Tonight. Fans of Koma likely spotted the video evidence of the event on the musician's Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Duff can be seen laughing at her character singing "The Tide Is High" during the opening credits. The actress seems gleefully embarrassed by the sight of a 15-year younger version of herself on her TV screen. It's simply adorable. Just look at her face! And I love how mesmerized little Banks seems to seeing her mama on TV.

Not long after the Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced, Duff opened up with People about what they can expect fro the upcoming series. “The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30,” Duff told the publication in August. “For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us … entering your 30s is a really big deal.”

She continued: "I think it’s the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you’re faced with ... I just thought that there was an opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again."

In other news, the actress and mom of two recently unveiled her new, Lizzie-fied hairdo, Marie Claire reported. Hairstylist Nikki Lee shared a photo of Duff's freshly-colored look on Sept. 27 via Instagram, writing, "Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color! Well dreams do come true! Thank you Hilary Duff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire!"

Just so your heart is prepared, though, I feel it's necessary to point out that Lizzie will be engaged on her new series — but not to Gordo, according to Cosmopolitan.

On a happier note, does anyone else have a sudden urge to dig through their old DVDs and see if they still have The Lizzie McGuire Movie? Or to download Duff's Metamorphosis album ASAP? Because as awesome as she was during her teenage years, I cannot freaking wait to experience Lizzie as a 30-year-old.