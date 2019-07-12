When it comes to babies, bath time can be a mixed bag. Some little ones love splashing around in the water. Others? Well, they're a pile of tears the entire time for one reason or another. Something that can help babies and toddlers who dread bath time is hopping in the tub along with them. Granted, bathing with your child isn't anything new or totally out there. However, Hilary Duff's photo of herself and baby Banks taking a bath is basically the sweetest.

If you remember, Duff and her fiance Matthew Koma welcomed a daughter — whom they named Banks — in October. (She also shares a 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.) Which means baby Banks is about 9 months old at this point. And apparently, she loves bath time with her mama.

On Thursday, July 11, the Younger star took to Instagram to share a precious moment with her youngest child, according to Us Weekly. The black and white photo featured Duff holding her daughter in the bathtub. This would have been a seriously cute shot in itself. But what really set if off was Banks' little tongue sticking out. So. Freaking. Adorable. See for yourself!

Duff's Instagram followers were smitten, too. One person commented, "This is what makes people want babies."

A fellow parent wrote, "Tongue out lol my son used to do that in the tub when he was a baby. Tried licking the water."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "Life of a mom. Mom: wow I love you with everything I have. Baby: ooh a finger, must lick it."

Others shared that they, too, have enjoyed taking baths with their kids. "One Instagram user wrote, "I love taking baths with my little one :) best feeling in the world!"

Another follower commented, "My daughter and I love our tubby time together! She's 2 1/2 and we both still really enjoy it! And in a couple of weeks we will have another sweet girl to join us!"

This isn't the first time Duff has offered an intimate look into her life as a mom. Or even the first time she's shared imagery of herself and Banks in a tub together.

Back in March, the actress shared a video of her water birth with baby Banks, USA Today reported. "I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal," she captioned the Instagram post. "It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ... for the first time. In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together."

For the record, bathing with your children is completely normal. In fact, plenty of parents opt to take a bath or shower with their babies, toddlers, or preschoolers for various reasons — from saving time, to comforting them, to teaching them how to clean themselves.

Out of four kiddos, my oldest was the one who loathed bath time. What I found was if I hoped into the tub with him, he was totally fine. So that's what we did — whether it was a bath or a shower — for the longest time. Granted, we never got a photo of our co-bathing. But even if we did, I can guarantee it wouldn't have come close to how sweet Hilary Duff's recent photo with baby Banks is.