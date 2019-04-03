Though many fans may wish the show would last forever, Game of Thrones is about to launch its eighth and final season. The last six episodes will begin airing on HBO on Apr. 14, continuing the story that has unfolded over the past seven seasons. These hints about Game of Thrones from cast interviews will help illuminate what happens in those final few episodes.

There aren't any major spoilers to be found, of course. Though stars like Maisie Williams may indulge an April Fool's Day prank to trick fans, the cast and crew are way too skilled to let real information slip. They've had practice keeping the show's secrets locked up for years! But they can still offer tidbits about the general vibe of Season 8, or the plot points that have carried through from Season 7.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington said that there was an added emphasis on getting things right in the final stretch, because they were doing everything for the very last time. "[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper — every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it,'" Clarke said. "Everything feels more intense."

GameofThrones on YouTube

Harington told The Huffington Post that because there were less episodes and a bigger budget, the look of the show had changed somewhat. They could experiment with camera angles and CGI more than they could in the past, as befitting the grand finale of such a popular show. According to him, they had to live up to the hype and push boundaries. "Even if it's a failure, at least trying to go out with a bang," he concluded.

But it's not all about CGI dragons, big battles, and moments that will be dissected on Twitter for days to come. There are some major revelations that the characters will have to come to terms with, too. Jon in particular is about to learn something that will change his entire life.

Executive producer D.B. Weiss spoke to TV Insider about how Jon's parentage will impact the story, though he steered clear of specifics. "From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon's parents are," Weiss said. "It's about what happens when Jon finds out."

In Season 7, the audience learned that Jon's parents are actually Lyanna Stark (his foster father Ned's sister) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys' elder brother). That means Jon's new ally — who he hooked up with on a ship at the end of last season — is also his aunt. Awkward.

And finally, Turner promised Gold Derby that Season 8 would unite many of the characters. After seven seasons spent scattered across the globe, seeing everyone finally cross paths will be supremely satisfying. "I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people," Turner said, adding:

Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It's Game of Thrones, so it's going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.

It seems like Game of Thrones will turn up the volume in Season 8, while still delivering all the action and pathos that the series is known for.