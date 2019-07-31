With summer winding down, Halloween lovers are gearing up to celebrate the most haunted time of the year. Sure, there will be candy, costumes, and spooky decor, but no Halloween is complete without at least one run-through of Hocus Pocus. Watching the Disney classic has become a holiday tradition for many families, and some viewers wait all year to catch a cable broadcast. But this October, Freeform will air Hocus Pocus all month long, which means fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the beloved cult classic.

Last year, Freeform amped up its Halloween game by changing its 13 nights of spooky holiday programming to “31 Nights of Halloween,” giving viewers all month to enjoy their favorite scary movies. Earlier this year, the network announced its scheduling plans for October, which includes a record-breaking run of Hocus Pocus.

“Freeform will be doubling down on their commitment to Halloween and will be making this year’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ programming stunt even bigger,” the network revealed in a May 2019 press release. “Freeform will break its own record of the number of times one network can air Hocus Pocus, in a programming stunt with a record for 27 broadcasts of the cult classic.”

Along with Hocus Pocus, the network will also air other Halloween classics, including The Addams Family, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the Scream trilogy. And in honor of Ghostbusters 25th anniversary, Freeform will air the original 1984 film, as well as its sequel, Ghostbusters 2. Viewers will also be treated with a new Freeform original special celebrating Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments. “This year, the special will honor the icons of the season,” reads the network press release. “As we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows and music artists who have become synonymous with Halloween.”

If you haven’t seen Hocus Pocus yet, you’ll have ample time to watch it in October. The film tells the story of teen siblings Max (Omri Katz) and Dani (Thora Birch) Dennison, who move to Salem, Massachusetts. Along with their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw), the siblings come up on an abandoned old house, and accidentally unleash a coven of evil witches, the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy), who plan to suck the soul out of Salem’s children. With the help of Thackerey Binx — a man who was once a wizard but is now a magical cat — the kids try to stop the sisters from becoming immortal, so they devise a plan to steal the witches' book of spells.

There’s something special about Hocus Pocus, and for many, Halloween is incomplete without it. Summer’s not even over, and fans are already sharing their love for the movie in anticipation of Halloween.

Freeform hasn’t released a detailed schedule with dates and timings, but I’m sure the network will release more information in September. But, the good news is, you’ll have plenty of time to watch Hocus Pocus this Halloween season, as well as all the other cult classics the network is airing.