A Today Show co-anchor is a mom — again! On Tuesday, April 16, it was revealed that Hoda Kotb has adopted a second daughter, according to People. And their first family photo shared on social media is simply adorable.

On Tuesday morning during the show, Savannah Guthrie teased an "exclusive" before a photo of Kotb, her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, and their newest addition popped across viewers' screens, according to USA Today. “I’m so happy!” an emotional Kotb said over the phone.

The Today Show's Instagram account went on to share the same photo of Kotb and Haley Joy beaming over baby Hope, along with a message. “Congratulations are in order for @hodakotb, who adopted a second little girl, Hope Catherine, this week," the caption reads.

Fans were both shocked and overjoyed for the journalist and her boyfriend Joel Schiffman. One Instagram user wrote, "What!?!? Now THIS is how you start the morning!! @hodakotb my happiness is overflowing for you! Those little girls are truly blessed."

Another person commented, "Crying tears of joy for you and your precious family. Congratulations! What a blessed little girl to be surrounded by so much love. Many blessing to yall."

Yet another fan wrote, "Oh my dear Hoda...I'm weeping...watching the today show...welcome to your beautiful little Hope....shes got the best momma....l"

Just look how happy they all are!

Although there aren't yet any other photos of baby Hope on Kotb's personal Instagram account, it seems as if she hinted at something big on Monday.

Overlain on an image of clouds and the sky was written, "Choose Hope." Clearly, this wasn't some generic inspirational message. Nope. It was something much bigger.

The Today Show also shared a video clip via Twitter from the breaking news. Grab a box of tissues and press "play" if you want your heart to explode.

*Sniff* These guys seriously know how to tug those heart strings, don't they? If you're not already ugly crying, then you must hear Hoda trying to express — through tears — how much love she already has for her baby girl.

As you can see, there wasn't a dry eye in the studio. And apparently, Haley Joy is clearly loving her new role. "This morning at breakfast (Haley) was trying to feed (Hope) her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,''' Hoda told the Today crew. "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'" She went on to add:

You know what's funny? You think that you're full. That's exactly how I felt with Haley and Joel and everything. Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it's the closest thing to a live birth you'll ever see, but in that moment I was like, 'Oh my God, my heart just grew. It's amazing. I can't believe it's happening.

Hoda Kotb seems like an amazing mommy, right? Not that long ago, though, it didn't seem like she would ever get the chance to experience parenthood. The Today co-anchor battled breast cancer a decade ago, according to People, and unfortunately, the treatment left her unable to have biological children. Less than a year after that, she and her husband at the time ended up divorcing, People reported.

Now, Kotb has two beautiful little girls and a loving partner — and she couldn't be happier. Congrats on your precious baby Hope!