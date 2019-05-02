Making the jump from one to two kids is huge, even for super stars like the Today Show's Hoda Kotb. And there's one thing all new parents come to find out, mom brain is real. And if this doesn't prove it, who knows what does. Hoda Kotb says she's relying on Google to remind her how to care for a baby, and moms are here for it.

Kobt recently sat down with People and shared a few of her new mom moments, especially about how she's coping with the day to day.

"I forgot everything!" Kobt told the publication. "I was like, 'How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas."

Been there, Hoda. It's difficult to adjust to having a baby in the house again, and sometimes hard to remember how to do things that at one point seemed practically second-nature.

And, for the record, mom brain is real, according to researchers.

It has to do with hormonal changes and shrinkage of grey matter post-pregnancy, according to Wired. In contrast, a woman's motherly instincts are heightened during this time. Apparently, it's a give and take.

Kotb and partner Joel Schiffman welcomed new addition Hope Catherine in April, announcing the adoption of their second child on the Today show with the help of co-host Samantha Guthrie, according to USA Today.

"I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy," Kotb told People.

Hope joins 2-year-old big sister Haley Joy.

As for the demands of motherhood, Kotb told People that she's more open to accepting help and going with the flow this time around, as USA Today noted.

Her 2007 battle with cancer left her unable conceive and, at the time, she felt she would never be a mother, as Southern Living noted. Now, look where Kotb is today. Anything is possible.

"I said once to somebody, can you believe I’m 52 and I have a baby? She said, 'That baby’s right on time,'" Kotb wrote in a piece for Today. "Now, I’ve started thinking everything’s right on time. You have to put effort into your life but it happens when it happens."

And her fans couldn't be happier.

"I'm so happy for her and the children. So many child need a loving and caring family to call their own," one Instagram follower wrote.

Another fan, who also happens to be an adoptive parent, showed her support for Kotb and the newly formed family, writing:

"Congratulations Hoda! My husband and I just adopted our first child. We are so in love. You are an inspiration to us during our journey to parenthood."

So, will Kobt stop at just two daughters? Judging by the smile on her face in nearly every picture with her children, motherhood is definitely agreeing with her. Only time will tell.