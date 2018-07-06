Every time a new movie comes out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one thing fans are always eager to know are how it connects to the others. In the case of Ant-man and the Wasp, it is being released on Friday, July 6, which is a couple of months after the universe-altering Avengers: Infinity War was released. So, how is Ant-man and the Wasp connected to Avengers: Infinity War? Well, the answer to that question comes in the form of a — what else? — post-credit scene. Warning: spoilers ahead!

While watching Ant-man and the Wasp you might find that you've completely forgotten the (traumatic, in my opinion) way that Avengers: Infinity War ended. Aside from a few mentions of Captain America, Ant-man and the Wasp is practically in a completely different universe altogether. But, if you stick around for the post-credit scenes, you will quickly be reminded that Ant-man and the Avengers are very much living within the same universe. As a matter of fact, the first post-credit scene is a cold, hard slap in the face.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Here's what goes down: Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank (Michael Douglas) send Scott (Paul Rudd) into The Quantum Realm to gather some of the, uh, subatomic properties. Once Scott is done, he calls back to Janet, Hope, and Hank that he's ready to be brought back. Then, suddenly, Scott loses contact with his team on the other side. While Scott thinks they are just pulling a prank on him, the camera returns to where he left Janet, Hope, and Hank and all that is left of them is dust. Like, Thanos just killed half of the universe's population kind of dust.

So, there you have it. That's the insanely clever (but very upsetting) way that Ant-man and the Wasp is connected to Avengers: Infinity War. If for some reason you are truly baffled by what you've just read, I can only assume you somehow missed Avengers: Infinity War and don't know about the ending in which pretty much everyone dies. Okay, that might be slightly dramatic, but still true. After Thanos acquires all six infinity stones, he wipes half of the universe clean. Unfortunately, this includes some major characters in the MCU, like Spider-man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

With all of these epic cliffhangers, fans were left wondering if there would be another Ant-man film in the future. That remains to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, but a third film is definitely teased after Ant-man and the Wasp comes to an end. There is no way that the MCU is just going to leave an open ending like that, so it is entirely possible that Ant-man is saved in the second Avengers: Infinity War film, due out in May 2019. Or, better yet, we could see him saved in a third Ant-man film which isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

For example: there have been three Iron Man films, three Captain America films, and three Thor films. By the looks of it, Ant-man will definitely be the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero to have three solo films under his belt. Some might say that Guardians of the Galaxy also falls into that category since their third film is reportedly due out in 2020, according to Digital Spy. While that may be true, it isn't exactly a solo film.

In short, if you want to see for yourself how Ant-man and the Wasp is connected to Avengers: Infinity War, or better yet where exactly in the MCU timeline it takes place, you're going to have to go see the film for yourself. Ant-man and the Wasp will be in theaters starting Friday, July 6.