Families around the world are practicing social distancing and spending increased amounts of time at home in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. While these measures are important steps towards flattening the curve and slowing the spread of disease, the drastic changes can leave children feeling uneasy and confused. Thankfully, though, there are many Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood clips and resource to help kids with their COVID-19 questions and concerns.

Building upon the emotional literacy teachings of Fred Rogers, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood explores the life of the famous stuffed tiger and his family. The 4-year-old starts the day much like Mr. Rogers, donning a red sweater, tying his shoes, and inviting a new generation of preschoolers into the Neighborhood. A big emphasis in the show is exploring and managing feelings, which makes it an ideal tool for navigating the emotional impact of COVID-19 concerns.

In light of recent events, PBS KIDS and the Fred Rogers Foundation have shared a number of free resources to help parents reduce their children’s anxiety and keep them occupied and learning. For starters, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood has plenty of clips that can be particularly helpful during COVID-19 self-quarantines, such as cute little song called "Germs, Germs Go Away" that teaches kids about hand-washing as well as a video that envision Daniel as a "Germ Fighting Superhero."

Parents can also utilize a helpful Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood-themed activity page that encourages kids to draw a picture of how they're feeling.

Parents looking for further support and resources can also consider signing up for the newly available PBS KIDS daily newsletter that will offer activities and tips for keeping kids learning and entertained if they are home from school.

Social distancing, homeschooling, and virus prevention are hot topics during the novel coronavirus outbreak. As parents strive to keep life as "normal" as possible for their kids throughout these trying times, a little tiger might help to make things run a little more smoothly. In times of strife, Mr. Rogers has said that his mother recommended that people "look for the helpers," the people reaching out and supporting one another, and his legacy lives on in the form of Daniel Tiger. Let him be a helper in your home today.

