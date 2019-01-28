Actor Brennin Hunt — aka Roger — confirmed that he broke his ankle shortly before the Rent: Live performance on Sunday night. Considering this setback was a big deal for the show (there wasn't an understudy in place), it's understandable fans want to know how Brennin Hunt broke his ankle. Apparently, the injury occurred during dress rehearsal.

One of the worst things that can happen to an actor before a live performance is an injury. No one knows this better than Hunt, who broke his ankle the day before Rent: Live. The injury happened during dress rehearsal, which was — to put it mildly — terrible timing.

"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on," Fox network said in a statement about the incident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More to come...