A new Hollywood power couple, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, made their relationship official earlier this summer when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family. Their sweetness has been dominating their fans' social media feeds since their well before their wedding day, but how exactly did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger meet? As it turns out, this couple owes their happiness to one very special person in the bride’s life.

Indeed, it turns out that Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, introduced them, according to People. A source told the publication in June 2018 that Schwarzenegger's mom "helped set them up." And the first time the public had any inkling that there might be romance brewing was on Father’s Day 2018, when they were spotted together in a park having what looked to be a picnic, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The publication noted that just a few days earlier Pratt had revealed his Father’s Day plans to be “low key" and they'd attend a "church service because it’s on a Sunday, and pool time," on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In late July 2018, the couple were seen together with Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, the Daily Mail reported. They even reportedly shared a kiss while having ice cream following attendance at church, and Jack was seen laughing and seemed to be having fun on the outing, according to the Daily Mail, which had to bode well for the budding romance.

Fairly soon it became a regular occurrence for the couple to be spotted out together, often with Jack. In fact, in August 2018, a source told People, “They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times. They seem to be getting more serious.”

Also in August of that year, Pratt reportedly met several members of Schwarzenegger’s family as they shared a meal together after attending church, according to Us Weekly, which added that Patrick Schwarzenegger posted to his Instagram live feed with a capture of Schwarzenegger and Pratt getting cozy.

Halloween was a family affair that year as Pratt and Schwarzenegger joined Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett to take Jack trick-or-treating, according to Us Weekly.

And it wasn’t long until engagement news broke on Jan. 14, 2019. Pratt posted to his Instagram with a photo of himself hugging Schwarzenegger while she looks at the ring. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned it. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The couple also chose Instagram to be the venue on which they revealed their marriage, which they kept under wraps from the public and media for some time. But on June 9, 2019 they each posted a photo in their wedding finery, with the words, “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make a gorgeous couple and seem to be genuinely in love, and hopefully the newlyweds will keep on sharing some sweet moments in the months and years to come.