With every red carpet appearance and every adorable social media post, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend prove again and again that they're the epitome of #couplegoals. They're down-to-earth, effortlessly hilarious, and just so sweet to each other, but have you ever wondered how this blissful romance started and how exactly Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met before tying the knot and becoming parents their adorable kids, Luna and Miles. As it turns out, it all started more than a decade ago in a very Hollywood, yet totally normal way.

Legend and Teigen's relationship officially started to blossom all the way back in 2006 when the musician was filming a music video for his song, "Stereo," according to TIME. At the time, when she was 21, Teigen had been working as a "catalog model" when she landed the role of her future husband's love interest in the hit music video, according to Cosmopolitan. After filming, Teigen told the magazine in 2014 that she was quite taken with Legend when she learned that he, first of all, ironed his underwear and, secondly, he did it himself. "He said, 'Of course I do," Teigen told Cosmopolitan when she questioned him about the casual ironing in his dressing room, adding that she "gave him a hug" right after.

After the music video and learning a bit about his down-to-earth nature, Teigen shared with Cosmopolitan that they had gone on a date almost every millennial couple can probably relate to: some burgers from In-N-Out and some, well, quality time together afterwards. "I'm not going to lie. We hooked up," she shared with the magazine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From there, the couple continued to get to know each other and Legend previously shared that, at least for him, it wasn't love at first sight, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In an interview with Los Angeles Confidential magazine in 2014, as Entertainment Tonight reported, Legend said, "I wasn't like, 'This is the woman I'm going to marry' from day one... I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling." Legend also shared with the magazine that it took him a fews years before he saw them "being together forever."

After a brief a bumps along road, as is typically the case with every relationship, Legend popped the question in 2011 while they were vacationing over the holidays in the Maldives, according to the Oprah Magazine. After enjoying a roughly two-year engagement, Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Italy in 2013, according to E! News, but that wasn't the first time they had actually exchanged their "I dos."

In October 2013, just before jetting off to Italy, Teigen and Legend officially became husband and wife after getting married in a courthouse ceremony. "We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City," Teigen told E! News at the time.

In the years they've been together, Teigen and Legend have built a beautiful life together. For starters, they've welcomed two of the cutest kids on the planet: 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles. As they'll soon celebrate their six year wedding anniversary in a couple of months, perhaps this power couple will share some of their greatest relationship tips. Hopefully, those In-N-Out burgers are key.