How Did Jen Harley & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Meet? The Details On His New Love Are Sparse

The potential cast of Jersey Shore: The Next Generation is about to get a new member. Former MTV star Ronnie, also known as the one without a nickname, is expecting a daughter with his girlfriend, Us Weekly reported on Sunday, and if you haven't been keeping up with the gang, you might be wondering, how Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Margo met. Wasn't he with Sammi? Although Ortiz-Magro and his Jersey Shore costar, Sammi Giancola, did date off and on during and after production, the pair finally called it quits for good in 2014, according to People.

More recently, Ortiz-Magro was linked to Kardashian associate Malika Haqq, whom he met last year while filming Season 2 of Famously Single, but that romance fizzled out around February. It's unclear how or when he got together with Harley; since she's not a public figure, her comings and goings aren't chronicled day to day. The Us report only specifies that they began dating "earlier this year." Presumably, that means sometime between February and June, since Ortiz-Magro told the magazine that Harley is six months pregnant with his first child, a girl. On Tuesday, he made it Instagram official, posting a photo of himself with Harley, and writing in the caption, "I couldn't be more excited to be taking this next step in my life!"

The first time that Harley and Ortiz-Magro were spotted out in public together was a rather awkward way to introduce his girlfriend to the world; in July, TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro slashed his hand at Las Vegas nightclub Tao under mysterious circumstances. Reps for the reality star told the website that he and his unnamed girlfriend were seated in the VIP section when a rowdy crowd spilled into the area, and he was injured when he held up his hands to protect her when an unidentified assailant threw a bottle at him. However, reps for Tao said that there was nobody else around him, and he accidentally broke the bottle in his own hand.

However it happened, Ortiz-Magro was photographed with a bloody t-shirt following the incident, and reportedly required several stitches afterward. This seemed to be the impetus for Harley to out herself as the mystery woman on social media, as she posted a pic of the pair kissing that same day, joking about his injury in the caption: "#7fingersleft #hegotbitbyagator."

Still, coverage of the couple has been sparse, although Ortiz-Magro did open up a bit to Us in November. Identifying Harley only by her first name, he told the magazine, "She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me." He also revealed the the couple has discussed marriage, although nothing's official yet. Harley also has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Ortiz-Magro will have a very full calendar soon; in addition to his soon-to-be daughter, he's also got some more filming in the works: a reunion show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will premiere sometime in 2018, according to CNN. Nearly all of the original cast members are coming back, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Notably absent is Giancola. There's no word on whether Ortiz-Magro will make it a true family vacation and bring that baby along with him, but if he does, she'll be in good company. Polizzi has two children, 3-year-old Giovanna Marie LaValle and 5-year old Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle. Farley has two of her own, 3-year-old Meilani Alexandra Mathews and 19-month-old Greyson Valor Mathews, and Delvecchio has one child, 4-year-old Amabella Sophia Markert. Presumably this show will be a little more low-key than the original.

