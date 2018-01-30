How Did Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Meet? It Sounds Like There Was A Major Spark Right From The Start
Justin Timberlake is set to perform for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, marking his return to that stage for the first time since his infamous appearance in 2004. No official word yet whether his wife, actress Jessica Biel, will be in attendance, but it's probably very likely she'll be there. As Timberlake takes the stage before millions, internet searches about the pop singer are sure to heat up, and one of the best stories is related to how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met. It's actually a pretty sweet story, and it sounds like one of Biel's old co-stars was there for the magic moment.
The couple reportedly met for the first time at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, and there was a spark right from the beginning, according to Biel's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell. She told TODAY:
It's kind of cool that someone who was such a big part of Biel's life for many years got to witness that moment, and it seems like the magic Mitchell witnessed then wasn't short-lived — the couple got married in 2012 and have been together ever since, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The fact that the couple met with Mitchell there is particularly funny because, according to Mitchell, Biel used to poke fun at her for being friends with the guys from *NSYNC. Mitchell said, according to Cosmopolitan:
Good thing Biel didn't let that impact her impression of Timberlake, because it didn't take long for the two to start dating once they met. During a press conference with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2012, Timberlake said their dating life began in a really normal way — with a phone call. Timberlake said, according to Us Weekly:
Timberlake said that he learned this technique from the men in his family, and that he had to be "persistent" to get Biel to finally say yes. He said, according to POPSUGAR:
And the rest is history. The couple has now been married for a few years, and they share a 2-year-old son named Silas. But despite the life that they share, Biel is totally in the dark about what the performance will entail. She told E! News back in November:
Which just goes to show you that being married to the guy doesn't always give Biel the inside scoop on his projects.
Timberlake and Biel were apparently very into each other right from the start, and it doesn't seem like that spark has gone anywhere. It will be interesting to see Biel's reaction to Timberlake's big halftime show performance, if she's there cheering him on in Minnesota.
