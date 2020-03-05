One of pop music's biggest superstars shared both a major surprise and new music with fans Thursday when she released her latest music video. Singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together in the video for her new song, "Never Worn White." But how exactly did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet and when did their love story start? Turns out, the two have a romantic history that goes back four years.

While some couples pride themselves on having romance stories steeped in roses and candle-lit dinners, Perry has never been shy in sharing that her and Bloom's love story begins with hamburgers.

"In-N-Out Burger plays a big role in my life," a recently-engaged Perry once said in a 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "[Bloom and I] bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes."

As Perry tells it, Bloom swiped a burger from the regional fast food chain off her table at the 2016 Golden Globes. "He stole one off of my table," she told Kimmel. "I was sitting with Denzel Washington, and he took it and I was like, 'Wait, who...oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'"

When Perry spotted Bloom again at a Golden Globes afterparty later that evening, she used the burger as an icebreaker. "Then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'" she said. "He was like, 'I like you.'"

In 2016, Us Weekly reported that sources inside that party had described Perry and Bloom as being "extremely flirty" and noted the pair was often spotted whispering to each other. "He would lean in to whisper into her ear and touch the small of her back as they chatted," one source told the magazine. Perry and Bloom were then spotted leaving the party together, with the singer putting her arm around the actor and placing her hand on the back of his head.

While the 2016 Golden Globes appears to have been the first time Perry and Bloom connected romantically, it wasn't actually the first time the two stars met, according to Us Weekly. Perry and Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife model Miranda Kerr, were apparently seen chatting together with Star Wars director J.J. Abrams at a benefit in April 2013. At the time, both were reported to be dating other people.

After years of off and on dating, Bloom reportedly proposed to Perry during a helicopter ride in February 2019. Since then, the couple have reportedly been slowly planning their wedding, which was postponed in December due to location and timing reasons, according to Elle. And to think, now with a little one on the way, this sweet love story all started with a burger.