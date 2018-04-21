How Did Verne Troyer Die? The 'Austin Powers' Actor Was 49

Verne Troyer — best known for his role as Dr. Evil's sidekick Mini-Me in Austin Powers — has died, E! News reported. On Saturday, the shocking news was announced on the actor's social media channels. As the world learns of his untimely passing, fans of the funny actor are likely wondering: How did Verne Troyer die? Because the Austin Powers actor was only 49.

Earlier this month, law enforcement sources told TMZ that a friend of Troyer had called and described him as "being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal." Cops and paramedics responded to the actor's North Hollywood home, and Verne was taken to a hospital for potential alcohol poisoning. People confirmed that Troyer was rushed to a hospital on April 2 for a “reported poisoning." On April 3, family members took to social media to provide an update. "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote on Instagram. "He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here." It wasn't until Saturday afternoon, however, that Instagram followers received another update. And it wasn't the one they were hoping for.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," family members wrote on Instagram, Us Weekly reported. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

Troyer had been hospitalized for alcohol addiction last year, and opened up about is ongoing battle with alcoholism. “I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” Troyer told People in a statement last April. “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

More to come ...