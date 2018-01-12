How Do I Bathe My Baby? This Chart Breaks It Down By Age

Giving your baby their first bath is a low-key scary moment for new parents, and I don't think I'm alone in thinking this. They're so stinkin' small and floppy, they're typically not too keen on being naked and cold, and the best practices for bath time seem to change just as often as they do. With your baby quickly shifting from sponge baths to infant tubs to bubble baths, it can feel like there's a lot of information to keep up with. That's why we've partnered with AVEENO® Baby to put together a helpful chart breaking down exactly how to bathe your baby, depending on their age.

There are a few pieces of key info that'll stay the same no matter how old your baby is. Experts recommend a water temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and some even advise setting your home's water heater to 120 as a precaution. And no, you don't need to invest in a water thermometer — simply testing the temperature of the bath water with your wrist or the inside of your elbow to make sure it's not too hot should do the trick. Also be sure you're never leaving your baby alone in the bath, no matter how shallow the water is.

The basics for everything else are broken down in the handy chart below, including recommendations on which bath time products are going to be best for your baby's skin. All that's left for you to do is pick up the best wash and lotion for your baby, test the water temp, and don't stress! You've got this.

This post is sponsored by AVEENO® Baby.