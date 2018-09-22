If they weren't fully aware beforehand, then expecting parents quickly discover that having a child can be incredibly expensive. In addition to the medical and hospital bills associated with childbirth itself, there's baby gear, clothing, health insurance, childcare, and much more to take into consideration. And for parents of multiples, the financial burden can seem even more daunting. Which is why fans of the TLC series OutDaughtered have probably wondered at some point: How do the Busbys afford quints?

As a refresher, Adam and Danielle Busby have six daughters together: Blayke, 7; and 3-year-old quintuplets, Ava, Riley, Parker, Hazel, and Olivia. So that's a whole lotta mouths to feed, bodies to clothe, etc. And as it turns out, the Busbys have multiple sources of income to support their brood of children, according to the website, Monsters & Critics. When Adam isn't running around a houseful of little girls alongside Danielle, he holds down a career as an accounts manger for the company Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety, according to Monsters & Critics. Danielle also works as an independent beauty consultant, according to the website. But the cash flow doesn't stop there.

As In Touch Weekly reported, Adam and Danielle also opened an indoor cycling studio — along with four other people — in League City, Texas, called Rush Cycle. Yep. Back in 2017, the Busbys stretched their already crazy-busy lives even thinner when they opened the studio with close friends, Priscilla, Todd, Kylie, and Pete. According to the publication, the six owners live in the same subdivision and all share a passion for "being active, getting together with friends, and prioritizing faith and family." Although it's unclear just how much money this joint venture brings in for Adam and Danielle, I'm sure every bit helps with supporting six kiddos at home.

Which, of course, brings us to the income Adam and Danielle bring in from OutDaughtered itself. It's difficult to tell how much for sure their TLC pays the Busbys per episode. However, a reality producer named Terence Micahel told E! News back in 2009 that reality-TV families are typically paid 10 percent of the show's budget. Given that Michael estimated TLC programs budget between $250,000 to $40,000 per episode, that would mean Adam and Danielle likely bring in between $25,000 and $40,000 for a week of filming. OutDaughtered, for the record, is currently in season four — so they've definitely brought in a decent hunk of change so far, thanks to their reality stardom.

In November 2016, Danielle opened up to People about how she and Adam manage their finances with six young children. (This was before the indoor cycling studio was opened, but still.) "It's been a big drop because I used to work full-time and we had two incomes coming in," Danielle told People at the time. "We had to make the call when I was pregnant, to make [the kids] a priority, and it took me away from my job.” She continued:

We budget and we do what we can to make ends meet and make it work. The biggest part of it all is that no matter what we come across, God has always provided, no matter what the situation. I feel like that’s kind of his working in this story that we’re living and sharing. He’s protecting and guiding us and providing … and that’s how we’ve done it!

Although it's difficult to say for sure how much income Adam and Danielle Busby draw from their various sources, they seem to have found a way to comfortably provide for their six daughters. (In fact, I'm willing to bet they're better off than most families with that many children.) I'm sure it wasn't easy in the beginning — when Danielle had to quit her full-time job to take care of the quints and Adam was the sole breadwinner — but with the help of TLC, their hard work, and their faith, the Busbys have found a way to make it all work.