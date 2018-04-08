The Duggar family does everything a bit differently, but who can blame them? The family of 19 is a bit more traditional, sticking to their specific morals and rules for their family to keep things in order. Everything from their dress code to their relationships is a bit unique, and can be seen on their TLC reality show, Counting On. So you might be wondering, if the Duggars do those things differently, then how do the Duggars propose?

The Duggar siblings have been through their fair share of proposals, which have been largely documented on their TLC reality shows. Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Josiah, and Joseph have all proposed to their loved ones or been proposed to. But their relationships are anything like the ones you see in the movies. Instead, the Duggars enter courtships, or relationships that involve "dating with a purpose," according to TODAY. These courtships allow for the Duggars to get to know their significant other, pray with them, and determine if their partner is right for them.

But they have a lot of rules for these courtships. Duggar dad, Jim Bob Duggar and mom Michelle Duggar told TODAY that their children are not allowed to text their significant other without parent supervision and are not allowed to kiss or hold hands. Only when the children are engaged are when they're able to take their relationship to the next level. But you might be surprised to find out that the Duggars engagements and proposals are so normal.

TLC on YouTube

Each proposal to a Duggar or led by a Duggar holds meaning to the couple, making their proposals all the more special to each other.

Jill Duggar was proposed to by her husband, Derick Dillard, when he led her on a walk in a park on a date and arranged for musician to sing a song about their relationship, according to Us Weekly. After the song was sung, Dillard got down on one knee and proposed. Jessa Duggar, on the other hand, was proposed to by her husband, Ben Seewald, during a two-day long scavenger hunt that took her on a plane to another town in Arkansas, a miniature golf course, and a park, according to People. But the scavenger hunt ended in one very important place — a chapel where Seewald got down on one knee and proposed to Jessa.

But not all of the proposals have to be so extravagant. Jinger Duggar was proposed to by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in a completely understated way after he surprised her in her family's home with a bouquet of flowers, according to People. After having a conversation on the family's porch, Vuolo proposed to her right then and there. Joy-Anna Duggar was proposed to last year, according to People, when her husband, Austin Forsyth took her and her siblings horseback riding. It was there on that horseback ride where Forsyth asked her to marry him.

As for the proposals led by the Duggar men, they're just as poignant and interesting. Although some might find this infuriating, Joseph Duggar proposed to his wife, Kendra Caldwell at Joy-Anna and Forsyth's wedding, according to In Touch Weekly. With permission from the happy couple, Joseph got down on one knee in front of wedding guest attendees to ask her to marry him, according to People (she said yes, of course). As for the newest Duggar sibling to become engaged, Josiah Duggar? He took a more simple and romantic approach, according to Hollywood Life, proposing to his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, in the exact same place where her dad proposed to her mom in Georgia so many years before them. Could that be any sweeter?

Although the Duggars might do things a bit differently than most, their proposal stories show they believe in having a fairy tale ending to their love stories (or courtships), just like everyone else.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.